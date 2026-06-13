Four primary school children from Fort William got on their bikes to raise money for a charity very close to their hearts.
Supported by adult riders, eight-year-olds, Ellie Stone, Archie Stone and Aoife Mackay along with 11-year-old Arron Mackay completed a 7-mile cycle along the canal path from Gairlochy to Banavie to raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.
They did this because someone very special to them, best friend and papa Alan MacKay is currently under the care of The Beatson and undergoing a clinical trial.
Mum, Shana Stone, said: "As a family, we’ve seen first-hand the incredible care, kindness and support the charity provides to patients and families during the toughest of times.
"The comfort and reassurance they give goes far beyond treatment and we honestly can’t thank them enough.
"This cycle is their way of giving something back for the amazing care they continue to give their amazing papa."
Beatson Cancer Charity supports people affected by cancer every step of the way. Alongside funding pioneering research and clinical trials.
They provide wellbeing services, emotional support, practical help, counselling, transport and welcoming spaces for patients and families when they need them most.
Their aim is not only to improve treatment outcomes, but also to make the cancer journey a little easier for everyone affected.
The youngsters also have a just giving page which has already exceeded their original target of £2000, but they are keen to raise as much as they can for the charity which is helping their Papa.
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/aeasponsoredcycle.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.