Supported by adult riders, eight-year-olds, Ellie Stone, Archie Stone and Aoife Mackay along with 11-year-old Arron Mackay completed a 7-mile cycle along the canal path from Gairlochy to Banavie to raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.

They did this because someone very special to them, best friend and papa Alan MacKay is currently under the care of The Beatson and undergoing a clinical trial.

Mum, Shana Stone, said: "As a family, we’ve seen first-hand the incredible care, kindness and support the charity provides to patients and families during the toughest of times.

"The comfort and reassurance they give goes far beyond treatment and we honestly can’t thank them enough.

"This cycle is their way of giving something back for the amazing care they continue to give their amazing papa."