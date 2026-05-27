Participants will work alongside industry professionals to understand how mountain bike trails and events progress from initial concept through to delivery.

The innovative programme will see seven pupils from S1 to S3 take part in a blended learning experience combining classroom sessions, online learning, and hands-on trail construction.

Frazer Coupland, CEO of West Highland Chamber of Commerce, said: "This project is a fantastic example of how we can prepare young people for a growth industry while also helping them develop pride in their local area.

"Mountain biking and outdoor tourism are increasingly important to the West Highlands economy, and giving pupils real hands-on experience in trail building and event preparation is a brilliant way to connect education with future careers."

As part of the programme, pupils will work to upgrade and improve a trail on Cow Hill in Fort William. The trail will later feature as the closing stage of the Scottish Enduro Series and Scottish Enduro Championships in September 2026, supporting plans for an exciting town-centre start and finish for the event."

The initial works on the trail have started, with students working directly on-site alongside the Lochaber Trails Association and industry professionals.