A pilot programme launched in Spring 2026 will give pupils at Kinlochleven High School the opportunity to gain real-world experience in trail building, event delivery, and outdoor careers through a unique mountain biking initiative.
The trail building project forms part of the innovative From Trail Concept to Enduro Event programme - a Developing Young Workforce (DYW) partnership initiative led by the DYW team within the West Highland Chamber of Commerce and Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), alongside Lochaber Trails Association, Forestry and Land Scotland and CRC Trails and draws on methodologies from the international DiRTT (Developing Inter-European Resources for Trail building Training) project.
The innovative programme will see seven pupils from S1 to S3 take part in a blended learning experience combining classroom sessions, online learning, and hands-on trail construction.
Participants will work alongside industry professionals to understand how mountain bike trails and events progress from initial concept through to delivery.
Frazer Coupland, CEO of West Highland Chamber of Commerce, said: "This project is a fantastic example of how we can prepare young people for a growth industry while also helping them develop pride in their local area.
"Mountain biking and outdoor tourism are increasingly important to the West Highlands economy, and giving pupils real hands-on experience in trail building and event preparation is a brilliant way to connect education with future careers."
As part of the programme, pupils will work to upgrade and improve a trail on Cow Hill in Fort William. The trail will later feature as the closing stage of the Scottish Enduro Series and Scottish Enduro Championships in September 2026, supporting plans for an exciting town-centre start and finish for the event."
The initial works on the trail have started, with students working directly on-site alongside the Lochaber Trails Association and industry professionals.
Project partners also hope the pilot could provide the foundations within the school for future delivery of the National 5 level "Customised Award: Mountain Biking," potentially creating a pathway into careers across trail maintenance, coaching, leadership, bike mechanics, and outdoor event management.
The programme will be evaluated through participant feedback, partner reviews, and Developing the Young Workforce outcome measures, with the long-term ambition of rolling out similar initiatives across other Scottish mountain biking regions.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.