Carradale Village Hall is inviting young people to help shape the future of one of the village’s busiest community hubs by joining its management committee.
The committee is looking for a representative aged 18 or over to bring fresh ideas, ensure younger voices are heard and help guide the future direction of the hall.
The voluntary role also includes supporting fundraising efforts and contributing to the hall’s ongoing development.
The hall hosts a varied programme of activities and events throughout the year, including the annual Carradale Music Festival, live music, arts events, sports, toddler groups and community meetings. It is also a popular venue for weddings, celebrations and local exhibitions.
Committee members hope the new representative will help ensure the hall continues to meet the needs of younger generations while remaining at the heart of village life.
Anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to contact Carradale Village Hall through its Facebook page.
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