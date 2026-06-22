ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Childish antics result in Kyle lifeboat call out

Childish antics result in Kyle lifeboat call out

Jun 21, 2026
Aileen's Amazing Argyll - May 2026

Aileen's Amazing Argyll - May 2026

Jun 21, 2026
History studies earn Campbeltown man top UHI honour

History studies earn Campbeltown man top UHI honour

Jun 20, 2026
Emerging trad music talent welcomed to Stonefield

Emerging trad music talent welcomed to Stonefield

Jun 19, 2026

Hannah O’Hanlon

Lasting legacy of Campbeltown’s ‘Wee Train’

Lasting legacy of Campbeltown’s ‘Wee Train’

Jun 22, 2026
Kintyre holiday park crowned UK’s best coastal campsite

Kintyre holiday park crowned UK’s best coastal campsite

Jun 22, 2026
Campbeltown Courier Leader: Celebrating the best of Campbeltown

Campbeltown Courier Leader: Celebrating the best of Campbeltown

Jun 19, 2026
Festival workshop aims to inspire next generation of Kintyre musicians

Festival workshop aims to inspire next generation of Kintyre musicians

Jun 19, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Community Digital Skills Trainer - Oban and Fort William - AbilityNet
PH33, PA31PH33, PA31Up to £18,000 per annumUp to £18,000 per annum
Skipper (Lochlannach) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaber£36,169 to £38,995 per annum£36,169 to £38,995 per annum
Cleaner - ARB18195 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today