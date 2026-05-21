Regional development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) contracted TSL Contractors Ltd to build Camas House at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP) at Dunstaffnage near Oban.

As part of the project, TSL provided work placements for five Oban High School pupils and development opportunities for three apprentices. The school placements covered both business administration and construction and led to one pupil being taken on full time by TSL.

The company, which attends Oban High School’s careers fair every year, also had three apprentices working on various tasks associated with the project, including civil engineering and joinery works.

Camas House is expected to attract more innovative marine businesses to locate in Argyll, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating new well-paid jobs, particularly for young people.

It’s a two and a half-storey 1,500 square metre facility with seven laboratories, seven office suites of varying sizes, two kitchen areas, meeting spaces, toilets and showers, and associated plantrooms on both the ground floor and the roof. Designs incorporate challenging sustainability targets with an aspiration to be carbon neutral.

The development builds on the success of EMSP’s Malin House, which was completed in 2012 and is now home to 13 companies and around 70 employees.