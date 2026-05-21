A new £8.1m building has been completed in Argyll to help meet increasing demand from companies in the growing marine science sector.
Regional development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) contracted TSL Contractors Ltd to build Camas House at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP) at Dunstaffnage near Oban.
As part of the project, TSL provided work placements for five Oban High School pupils and development opportunities for three apprentices. The school placements covered both business administration and construction and led to one pupil being taken on full time by TSL.
The company, which attends Oban High School’s careers fair every year, also had three apprentices working on various tasks associated with the project, including civil engineering and joinery works.
Camas House is expected to attract more innovative marine businesses to locate in Argyll, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating new well-paid jobs, particularly for young people.
It’s a two and a half-storey 1,500 square metre facility with seven laboratories, seven office suites of varying sizes, two kitchen areas, meeting spaces, toilets and showers, and associated plantrooms on both the ground floor and the roof. Designs incorporate challenging sustainability targets with an aspiration to be carbon neutral.
The development builds on the success of EMSP’s Malin House, which was completed in 2012 and is now home to 13 companies and around 70 employees.
HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands Morag Goodfellow said: “As a world-class, multi-purpose facility in a stunning natural environment, EMSP has proved an ideal location for companies involved in marine science industries and research. It’s very much a centre of collaboration and technology that taps into the area’s natural advantage and stimulates growth in the sector, not just for Argyll but across Scotland.
“It’s been great to see the construction project providing opportunities for young people. In attracting more new companies, Camas House will lead to further local opportunities in skills and entrepreneurship, as well as enhanced confidence in Argyll as a business location.”
TSL’s head of building Brendan McWilliams said: “TSL are proud to be associated with this inspiring project and extend a warm welcome to those who will find employment in Camas House. The benefits for the local area and the opportunities gained by the students and work placements will last into the future.”
SAMS associate director for science and external engagement Prof. Liz Cottier-Cook said: “It is fantastic to see Camas House become a new addition to the European Marine Science Park (EMSP). In our research and education, collaborations between EMSP tenant companies and SAMS are becoming increasingly important.
“We have an international Masters in Aquaculture and have recently launched an MSci in Applied Marine Science, which both work very closely with industry and have received a lot of support from businesses. The growth in business activity at the EMSP will help courses like these to thrive, whilst presenting more opportunities for research and development collaborations.
“Through our various courses, we are helping to train new researchers and future employees, who can aid the development of the blue economy in the region, and beyond.”
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