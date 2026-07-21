The Kintyre community is being invited to come together later this month to support an inspiring fundraising effort led by local young people.





Members of the Kintyre Youth Action Group are hosting a coffee morning and bake sale on Saturday, July 25, from 11am to 2pm at the Kintyre Community Centre, with all proceeds going towards the creation of a new sensory room within the centre.





The group hopes the dedicated sensory space will provide a welcoming, calming and inclusive environment for children and young people who would benefit from a quiet area designed to support their sensory needs.





As well as enjoying home baking and refreshments, visitors can take part in a raffle and bingo, with plenty of family-friendly entertainment on offer throughout the day. Children can also enjoy free soft play and a bouncy castle, making it a great day out for families while supporting a worthwhile local project.





The Kintyre Youth Action Group has been working hard to raise funds for the sensory room and is encouraging as many people as possible to come along, enjoy the activities and help bring the project a step closer to becoming a reality.

Whether you’re stopping by for a coffee, picking up some delicious home baking or trying your luck in the raffle, every donation will help support this fantastic community initiative.





Everyone is welcome, so mark the date in your diary and head along to the Kintyre Community Centre on Saturday, July 25, between 11am and 2pm to show your support for the young people behind this exciting project.