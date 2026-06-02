Lochaber Myths proved to be a winning theme for this years Lochaber Junior Writing Competition.
There were over 70 entries altogether from four local primary schools - Lundavra, Caol, Acharacle and Strontian.
The pupils were asked to write 450 words about a Lochaber Myth in either English or Gaelic. Tales of selkies, kelpies, monsters and the mischievous uruisg poured in and made the judges quite nervous.
Each entry receives a certificate and some feedback from the judges. Ten winners get a book voucher from The Highland Bookshop who sponsor the event.
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