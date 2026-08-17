Great support for the Mull all weather indoor sports hall project at the Salen Show.

Great support for the Mull all weather indoor sports hall project at the Salen Show.

It was set up to be another highly successful edition with farmers from Mull and afar coming to show their prized beasts.

The large crowds were a sight for sore eyes to the team behind the Mull Sports Hall fundraiser, who were grateful to collect the parking charges, adding thousands to their efforts, while also games to raise more donations.

"The support has been fantastic so far," said project lead Duncan Swinbanks, "someone pledged £200 just seconds after we opened the stall!

"I think everyone has just realised this is a ridiculous situation that we are having to raise money for a sports hall on our own."

Other causes were also seeing good support. The Scottish Wildlife Trust were in attendance to gather input on an upcoming river trail guide for the Ardura Woodland, Mull Safe and Sound were collecting donations in the lead up to their 10th anniversary, and the RNLI also saw positive reception.