Young farmers shone at 2026’s Salen Show despite a deluge.
It was set up to be another highly successful edition with farmers from Mull and afar coming to show their prized beasts.
The large crowds were a sight for sore eyes to the team behind the Mull Sports Hall fundraiser, who were grateful to collect the parking charges, adding thousands to their efforts, while also games to raise more donations.
"The support has been fantastic so far," said project lead Duncan Swinbanks, "someone pledged £200 just seconds after we opened the stall!
"I think everyone has just realised this is a ridiculous situation that we are having to raise money for a sports hall on our own."
Other causes were also seeing good support. The Scottish Wildlife Trust were in attendance to gather input on an upcoming river trail guide for the Ardura Woodland, Mull Safe and Sound were collecting donations in the lead up to their 10th anniversary, and the RNLI also saw positive reception.
But the real stars of the show were the livestock. The first champion of the day was the poultry, a White Call Drake, owned by two year old Lorna Boa from Dervaig.
"She’s been absolutely desperate to take him here," said proud dad James, "she’s been very busy raising him."
From a proud farming family, James thinks Lorna has the chops to make an amazing farmer when she is older.
Wee Lorna was the youngest champion of the show, but was not the only youngster to make an impression.
11 year old Lily MacKinnon and her beloved 13 year old British Riding Pony Sorrells Royal Jubilee, AKA Willow, won the horse class at a canter. The duo, who have been riding together for three and a half years, were previously reserve champions in 2024.
"We make a great team," said young Lily.
There were not many youngsters about on the day in the cattle ring, but five year old Ari MacKinnon, from a line of Salen Show champions including his mother Shona MacGillivray and Auntie Kerrie MacGillivray, was there to proudly show off his calf and best friend Chocolate to an adoring crowd.
The next champion to be named was not livestock, but he was mighty quick. Thomas Holliday came storming ahead in first in the Hill Race, breaking the 15 year old course record by 23 seconds with a time of 12:22 and claiming a £100 reward for doing so.
And then another record fell, as it was announced the show raffle sold more than 1000 tickets for the first time ever.
In the produce tent, there were so many entries that judges told the committee they would need more next year.
Back into the show ring, Ardalanish farm from the Ross of Mull proudly claimed victory with their two year old female Highland Heifer Maree Iolaire, one upping their performance from their home show in Bunessan.
And next up was the highly popular Salen Dog Show, for which the largest crowd of the day gathered to see the adorable puppies lined up in the ring, among them TV star Banjo Beale and his puppy Uncle Jerry, already the tallest of the bunch.
BBC were in the ring to film for series two of Grand Island Hotel, with a secondary BBC crew from This Farming Life also filming a Mull farming family for series nine.
The winner was a German Shorthaired Pointer, Ruger, owned by Karen Latham of Fishnish.
She said: "It’s our first time ever entering after only having him for six months. He was a rescue from Kent, when we saw him we knew right away he was the one for us and I’m just so proud of him."
The final champion decided was the sheep, the largest and most competitive category.
And it was a serial winner taking it, Rhoda Munro of Croft 1 Fanmore, and her Two Shear Blackface Ewe Sabrina, which also won in Bunessan. "I only just officially named her that at Bunessan because someone asked," Rhoda said, "but we’ve always called her that unofficially.
"She was champion at Bunessan and won a lot last year too." A successful season for Rhoda, who also won Champion of Champions at the Sunart Show.
But would she repeat the feat this time?
Neigh, as that title went to the horse.
Young Lily MacKinnon could hardly believe it, saying she "never imagined" when she began riding just over three years ago that she would become a Supreme Champion.
"The feeling was amazing," she added, "I’m so proud of Willow."
"I’m extremely proud no matter what she does," said mum Natasha Jarvis, "but today especially, it’s amazing."
Dad Paul MacKinnon said: "She started riding a lot later than the other girls and was really thrown into the deep end, she’s done incredibly and takes care of Willow all by herself pretty much."
Reserve champion was the dog Ruger and Karen Latham.
Show president Tom Corbett said: "It’s gone really well today. Plenty of sheep, cattle and quite the crowd for the dogs.
"The crowd is maybe a little big back on last year because of the rain, but the whole thing was still a good family day out for locals and visitors."
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