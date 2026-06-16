Attention! The Royal Navy’s Zulu Squadron marched from Oban’s Station Square to North Pier car park on Saturday with Argyll’s Depute Provost, Councillor Jan Brown taking the salute.
Councillor Brown was joined by Armed Forces and Veterans Champion, Councillor William Sinclair, and Lt Commander Alex Coleman with members of Oban High School pipe band accompanying the march past.
Zulu Squadron provides underwater security and mine/seabed warfare in UK internal and territorial waters and while in Oban, its ship RNMB HEBE was moored at the North Pier Pontoons open to visitors.
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