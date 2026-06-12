Argyllshire Advertiser letters to the editor this week.
Today’s announcement by Ofgem of a £221 rise will be extremely worrying for dying people.
A terminal diagnosis often brings with it increased costs towards the end of life, as bills go up to pay to heat the home or keep essential medical equipment running. Rural and island communities may be even worse off due to the “rural premium”, which forces residents to pay for more expensive alternative fuel types as a result from living off the gas grid, driving bills even higher.
Over 7,700 people die in fuel poverty every year in Scotland. As energy bills rise, we fear this number will only increase.
No one should spend their final months worrying about whether they can afford to stay warm and comfortable, or run vital equipment.
As costs continue to increase, it is essential that both Scottish and UK Governments explore the full range of measures that can be taken to alleviate pressure on the most vulnerable households over the coming weeks and months. In Scotland, that includes direct targeted support for terminally ill people.
Mona Vaghefian, Senior Policy Manager, Marie Curie Scotland
Play is disappearing from children’s lives at an alarming rate. In Scotland, research shows that only 57 per cent of Scottish parents report that their child plays outside on most days or every day.
Opportunities to play are even more limited in many other parts of the world. According to the latest figures, almost one in five children globally live in an area affected by conflict, around 273 million children are out of school and nearly 138 million are engaged in child labour.
This squeeze on childhood will have damaging long-term consequences.
That’s why on International Day of Play (June 11), Right To Play is calling for international action to protect play for children and ensure that no childhood is cut short.
The benefits of play are indisputable. It is proven to be critical to children’s learning, development and well-being. More than anything, play makes childhood joyful.
In our global programmes, the power of play is transforming the lives of more than 4.7 million children every year, helping them to stay in school, heal from trauma and develop the critical life skills they need to thrive.
Find out more about the vital importance of play, and how you can help champion this basic right for every child, by visiting righttoplay.org.uk
Gillian McMahon, executive director, Right To Play UK, Glasgow.
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