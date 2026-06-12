Councillor reflects on election

Sir/Madam,

The SNP has been returned in Argyll and Bute, but with turnout at just 55.6%, more than 22,000 people still did not vote. That says a lot about where trust in politics now is.

Firstly, thank you to the 769 people who voted for me, and everyone who backed the campaign.

The conversations across Argyll and Bute were not complicated. Bills are up, wages are not keeping pace, housing simply is not there, and healthcare feels like it is collapsing around us. People are fed up with promises and fed up with no delivery.

Politics should be simple. Stand up for your area, sort the basics, and cut the nonsense.

That is why I joined Restore Britain. We believe in building things properly from the ground up — local people being heard again and our communities coming first.

People should make up their own minds politically. Judge parties, politicians and movements on principles, policies and, most importantly, actions. Trust in politics is low. Actions matter more than words.

Restore Britain membership in Argyll has now grown beyond 250 local members. People are clearly looking for something different.

And let me be clear about something else. If you live here and work here, you are local. Our communities first. No exceptions.

We also need more scrutiny, more accountability and more transparency — whether that is in our communities or up at Kilmory.

This is not going away. Hard choices are coming and many of the problems facing our communities are getting worse, not better. I am not backing away from that reality.

So I will finish with a simple question: are we now at the point in Argyll and Bute where enough really is enough with the nonsense — and our communities deserve better?

Tommy Macpherson, Saddell, Kintyre