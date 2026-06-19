Concerns over Thought of the Week

I was deeply concerned to read last Friday’s ’Thought for the Week’ by Rev Murray.



The entire tone of this message was extremely upsetting and verging on offensive.



I do not recognise the Jesus to whom he refers when he said that ’Jesus has a declaration that should terrify you’.



Jesus came to bring God’s love to everyone, he certainly did not come to terrify anyone.



Jesus loved people into his kingdom, he didn’t bully them or terrify them



Rev Murray seems to build the entire gospel on a few words, taken out of context, ’Depart from me, I never knew you’.



Jesus said this at the end of the famous sermon on the Mount - a sermon filled with blessings for all people, a message of love and inclusion for all.



His ministry was defined by reaching out to the marginalized and outcasts of society, and extending grace to everyone regardless of their background or past.



In the book of Timothy, we are reminded of this, "we have put our hope in God, who is the Saviour of all people" Not just a select few, but all.



Perhaps the warning in these verses is for those who proclaim to be followers of Jesus way of love, yet show anything but love to the refugee, the asylum seeker, the homeless and the marginalised.



Yes, Jesus offers an invitation and it is this: ’Come to me all you folk who are troubled and I will give you rest’. He loves you more than you could ever know.



The message I would like to leave with your readers is this, ’God loves you’ -end of story.

Marilyn Shedden, Lochgilphead