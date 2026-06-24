Editor’s opinion - week 26, 2026
Few on Arran will have failed to admire the determination shown by Andrew Earle who has completed the equivalent of a marathon carrying a 50-kilogram tractor tyre in aid of Scottish Burned Children’s Club. Covering 26 miles between Lochranza and Lagg over two demanding days, Andrew’s achievement was remarkable not only for its physical difficulty but for the deeply personal reason behind it.
The Scottish Burned Children’s Club supported Andrew and his family through one of the most difficult periods of their lives after daughter Selena suffered serious burns as a toddler. Like many families who find themselves facing unexpected trauma, they benefited from the guidance, reassurance and practical help offered by a charity that continues to make a real difference to young lives.
Andrew’s challenge has already raised almost £3,000, but its value extends beyond the total on his JustGiving page. It has shone a spotlight on a charity approaching its 25th anniversary and reminds us of the value of support when families face adversity.
The encouragement Andrew received along the way – from family, friends and complete strangers – reflects Arran at its best. His was a tyre-ing challenge, but one that will roll out hope and support for others.
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