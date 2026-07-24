Plans to construct a footpath between Arran Heritage Museum and Glen Rosa will be welcomed by most islanders who have witnessed pedestrians risking life and limb to reach Glen Rosa. The narrow stretch of road near the junction has no grass verge or pavement so pedestrians are left with no other options but to risk walking on the road surface.

The proposed footpath will also mean that pedestrians will no longer have to navigate the String Road junction that many road users, and especially visitors, find treacherous even in ideal conditions. Motorists are often surprised by oncoming vehicles when they try to turn right towards the String Road when approaching from the Strabane direction. Add to that, visibility around the corners is restricted by tall trees and undergrowth, while accumulated gravel makes the junction slippery for cyclists

Equally important though, is that the footpath will add to a network of unconnected paths that people can use between villages without having to make use of the coastal road that has no proper pedestrian access. A high-level, off-road path from Brodick to Corrie – and further – would be a very welcome addition for both cyclists and walkers.