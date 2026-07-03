Editor’s opinion – week 27, 2026
Arran High School’s annual prize giving was a reminder that success comes in many forms, and that every achievement has a human story behind it.
Academic excellence rightly earned recognition, but so too did perfect attendance, sporting commitment, musical talent, leadership, community involvement and resilience in the face of adversity. These awards reflected not just the achievement or ability, but perseverance, dedication and a willingness to contribute to school life and the wider Arran community.
The ceremony also provided parents, siblings and grandparents, with a confidence that Arran’s young people have ambition and talent, and that they will succeed when given opportunities to thrive.
Guest speaker Stuart Watts offered timely advice that success is rarely a straight road. His message that “sometimes the detours are the real destinations” will resonate with, and offer some solace in a competitive world, the pupils who are preparing for the next stage of their lives.
Every certificate and trophy represented effort and willingness. By recognising that commitment, Arran High School has reinforced an important lesson: achievement is measured not only by results, but by determination, character and the positive difference individuals can choose to make in their own lives and to those around them.
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