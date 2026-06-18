Not convinced about 20mph

Sir,

I am prompted to write, having just been overtaken by two cyclists and an irate and gesturing motorist when driving into Lamlash.

Surely North Ayrshire, should publish the accident statistics over recent years, ie fatalities and serious injuries that have occurred in each of the new 20mph zones to justify these new restrictions, as is common across the UK. To be frank I am not aware of any such accidents. I am aware that cyclists and vehicle drivers have suffered either themselves or their vehicles have been damaged, but that is due to poor road maintenance and the numerous potholes.

Surely, unless there is clear evidence that such measures are necessary, some will ignore them and enforcement will simply be yet another burden on Police Scotland, with the force being at it’s smallest since 2008 and if the national media can be believed, only having two highway patrol vehicles operating across the whole of Scotland between 3am and 7am.

We do know that while Police Scotland are expected to follow UK guidelines, each police force is permitted to interpret those guidelines, for example around speed awareness courses in lieu of penalty points and the 10 percent plus two mph rules, what will happen on Arran?

North Ayrshire Council should rapidly remove remaining 30mph signs outside schools, alert ferry traffic entering Brodick and do far more to convince Arran residents, businesses and visitors this is not simply a money making exercise.

Yours,

Ian Clinton,

Shiskine.