Carers’ survey

Sir,

Every year, thousands of carers and former carers take part in our annual State of Caring survey, helping us build the most comprehensive picture of unpaid carers’ lives in Scotland and across the UK.

Carer experiences matter, and their collective experiences area a vital source of evidence. By taking part carers’ voices are heard by policymakers, health and care services, employers and the wider public.

The findings from this year’s survey will play a vital role in shaping Carers Scotland’s work over the coming year. At a time when a new Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament have been elected and decisions are being made about the health, social care and support for carers, it has never been more important that carers have their say.

In the past year, carers’ responses to previous surveys have helped Carers Scotland to:

• campaign during the Scottish election, with commitments for carers in all of the main party manifestos, including in the plans of the new Scottish Government.

• provide evidence which led to new legislation which will deliver a right to a break from caring

• deliver a new Carer Additional Person Payment, providing additional financial support for carers who care for more than one person

• provide evidence to the Scottish Government on the impact of caring on health and how the NHS can better support carers

• call for reform of Carer’s Allowance overpayments, contributing to Government action to review thousands of cases including those of carers in Scotland

• continue campaigning for paid Carer’s Leave to help carers remain in employment

• to submit evidence to the State Pension Review by demonstrating the long-term financial impact of caring

We want to encourage unpaid carers in your area to take part. We know carers are busy and their time is valuable, so we very much appreciate everyone who gets involved.

The survey closes on Sunday August 9 and we will share the findings later this year. Find out more and respond to the State of Caring 2026 survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8GX7Z5T

Yours,

Fiona Collie,

Carers Scotland.