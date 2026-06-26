Readers’ opinion – week 26, 2026
Carers’ survey
Sir,
Every year, thousands of carers and former carers take part in our annual State of Caring survey, helping us build the most comprehensive picture of unpaid carers’ lives in Scotland and across the UK.
Carer experiences matter, and their collective experiences area a vital source of evidence. By taking part carers’ voices are heard by policymakers, health and care services, employers and the wider public.
The findings from this year’s survey will play a vital role in shaping Carers Scotland’s work over the coming year. At a time when a new Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament have been elected and decisions are being made about the health, social care and support for carers, it has never been more important that carers have their say.
In the past year, carers’ responses to previous surveys have helped Carers Scotland to:
• campaign during the Scottish election, with commitments for carers in all of the main party manifestos, including in the plans of the new Scottish Government.
• provide evidence which led to new legislation which will deliver a right to a break from caring
• deliver a new Carer Additional Person Payment, providing additional financial support for carers who care for more than one person
• provide evidence to the Scottish Government on the impact of caring on health and how the NHS can better support carers
• call for reform of Carer’s Allowance overpayments, contributing to Government action to review thousands of cases including those of carers in Scotland
• continue campaigning for paid Carer’s Leave to help carers remain in employment
• to submit evidence to the State Pension Review by demonstrating the long-term financial impact of caring
We want to encourage unpaid carers in your area to take part. We know carers are busy and their time is valuable, so we very much appreciate everyone who gets involved.
The survey closes on Sunday August 9 and we will share the findings later this year. Find out more and respond to the State of Caring 2026 survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8GX7Z5T
Yours,
Fiona Collie,
Carers Scotland.
Caring for the NHS
Sir,
As the NHS turns 78, now is the time to get behind your local NHS charity
As the NHS marks its 78th birthday on Sunday July 5, it is unsurprising that it needs a little TLC. In your local area, it is caring for an ageing population, responding to growing demand and embracing rapidly advancing technologies – challenges which cannot be underestimated.
While many of us are concerned about its future, public affection for the NHS and its founding principles remains strong. At NHS Charities Together, we hear every day that people want to give back to the NHS, whether as a thank you for the care of a loved one or to help improve services for future generations. Yet many still do not realise they have a local NHS charity, or the difference it is already making on their doorstep. Your readers may not be aware that across the UK, more than 220 NHS charities invest around £1.5 million into healthcare every day. That funding supports local hospitals, community services, mental health care, ambulance services and specialist treatment, helping the NHS go further through the power of giving.
NHS charities act as trailblazers for change, funding innovations, improving patient environments and supporting staff wellbeing in your local health services. If we want the NHS to thrive on its journey to its 100th birthday, we need people in every part of the UK to know their local NHS charity and the role it plays in shaping better healthcare close to home.
This NHS birthday, the greatest gift we can all give our NHS is to learn more about our local NHS charity and how those that want to can best support it.
Yours,
Ellie Orton OBE,
NHS Charities Together.
Photograph of the Week
Our photograph of the week is from George Crawford of West Kilbride who recently enjoyed a holiday on the island. His image, taken at Kingscross Point, featurs beautiful foxgloves, a bumblebee in flight and Holy Isle in the background.
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