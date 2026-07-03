Arran’s precious Oysterplants

Sir,

On Kilmory beach between the Kilmory water burn mouth and the creamery track below Torrlinn farm house to the beach there is a rare plant called Oysterplant (Mertensia maritima).

It has been recorded at this shore site since 1857, and since 1845 at six other sites on Arran. Sadly, a steady decline in the Clyde area over the last century has left the Torrlinn site as the only remaining place on the island that it exists.

The Oysterplant is one of only five plants in Scotland that is afforded special priority conservation status, part of the programme between NatureScot and conservation bodies called Species on the Edge in Scotland to try and preserve, conserve and bring them back from the brink.

In Great Britain and Ireland, it is classed as Near Threatened and is one of the plants protected by the SSSI status which is both geological and vegetative for the Kilmory to Kildonan beaches.

The major threats to this plant in this area are: rising sea tides from climate change; excavation of beach both natural and mechanical; plant trophy hunting; foragers; rabbit damage, wild camping and camp fires on top of the plant; fly tipping.

Unfortunately, very recent shingle extraction to repair the creamery track at the beach end has been taken exactly from the site where the main fertile Oysterplant was growing since 2023. Back in the spring, the plant was monitored as being in good shape and health at the site, but now not only is it missing, but the level of the beach has been lowered.

There is currently only one other much smaller fertile Oysterplant on the stretch of beach and a total of eight plants altogether, most of which are now below the safe winter storm high tide level, albeit in favourable sand and shingle. In the last 20 years the plant has gone from triple figure counts to single figure counts on Kilmory beach, the most notable decline is in the last 10 years. The Oysterplant is now hanging on by its metaphorical finger nail from extinction on Arran.

It would be really helpful for the preservation of this iconic plant if well-meaning folks who do extract shingle/sand to repair tracks etc, could leave this stretch of shingle beach, particularly the

shelving bank from Kilmory Water to Torrlinn/creamery track, undisturbed. The future of

this plant is in their hands.

I can only hope that the surviving fertile plant is preserved, allowed to continue its flowering to seed and these seeds can lodge in shingle higher up the bank which will neither be excavated, disturbed or predated. Arran has been one of the last bastions for this plant in Scotland and it is all now down to this one site at Kilmory Beach.

Of interest, Sea beet (Beta maritima) is also growing along this stretch – some magnificent specimens which are also on the Arran Rare Plant Register. Sea beet also needs help to survive but is on a lesser level of critical care. However, both Sea beet and Oysterplant like the same habitat.

Yours,

Sarah Cowan,

Kildonan.