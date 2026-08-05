Thanks for the memories

Sir,

Whiting Bay Memories would like to thank all those who generously donated to “The Next 100 Years of the Whiting Bay Hall”.

We were pleased to pass on £2,065, with more to follow as we continue to sell souvenir pictures and 100 Stitched Stories magazines.

Come along to the hall for the Monday Markets to see us there.

Yours,

Barbara I’Anson,

Whiting Bay Memories.