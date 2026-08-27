Arran Parish Church thanks

Sir,

Arran Church of Scotland recently held a successful fete at Brodick Church with £2,000 being raised through a variety of stalls, a busy tearoom and the return of the duck derby.

Huge thanks to all those who contributed items for sale and a variety of baking and more importantly, volunteered their time to make the fete the success that it was.

Over 700 ‘duck eggs’ were sold for the duck derby, helped by the promotion of it by many local businesses. Yet again a great community effort!

Our next fundraiser will be the Great Parish Coffee Morning/Lunch on Remembrance Sunday November 8.

Yours,

The stewardship team,

Arran Church of Scotland.