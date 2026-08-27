Readers’ opinion – week 35, 2026
Arran Parish Church thanks
Sir,
Arran Church of Scotland recently held a successful fete at Brodick Church with £2,000 being raised through a variety of stalls, a busy tearoom and the return of the duck derby.
Huge thanks to all those who contributed items for sale and a variety of baking and more importantly, volunteered their time to make the fete the success that it was.
Over 700 ‘duck eggs’ were sold for the duck derby, helped by the promotion of it by many local businesses. Yet again a great community effort!
Our next fundraiser will be the Great Parish Coffee Morning/Lunch on Remembrance Sunday November 8.
Yours,
The stewardship team,
Arran Church of Scotland.
Three lovely Arran mums
Sir,
A huge thank you to the three lovely Arran mums who came to my son’s rescue near Brodick a couple of weeks ago.
While hiking with a friend, he had a painful accident with a fishing hook. The wonderful mums offered help, freed him from the rod, and drove him to the hospital for treatment.
I am very grateful for your kindness, time, and quick thinking. In the hope that you see this - thank you!
Yours,
Mum of Cameron, Melissa McCormick,
London.
Walk your way for Allergy UK
Sir,
Allergy UK is asking people across the UK to take part in our ‘Walk Your Way’ campaign in October. It’s a flexible and inclusive 100km walking challenge to raise funds and awareness for people in the UK who live with allergic conditions.
People are invited to complete the distance (around 62 miles) in their own time and at their own pace – it could be outdoors, at home on a treadmill, with friends and family or possibly with a four-legged friend. The fundraising campaign is designed to be accessible for all ages and abilities, at a location of your choice, making it easy to get involved in a way that suits individual lifestyles.
By signing up, you will be helping Allergy UK continue its vital work which includes providing a national helpline, clinical support, a translation cards service and trusted resources for people who are living with allergies.
Every step taken and every pound raised will make a real difference to those living with the daily challenges of allergic disease.
To find out more and to register, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/allergyuk-walkyourway2026
Yours,
Amy Smock,
Allergy UK.
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