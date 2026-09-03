Himalayan balsam concerns

Sir,

I am enjoying a holiday on lovely Arran in Whiting Bay visiting my aunt Anne Hodge.

I have not visited Arran for about nine years. Whilst walking on Sandbraes Park, I could not help but notice that, where the field ends, there is a vast thicket of brambles and worst still Himalayan balsam. Himalayan balsam seems to have taken over Arran which is such a pity. It needs to be removed for environmental reasons.

In fact, the bramble hedge and balsam at the bottom of the playing field needs to be completely removed in my view. I have been holidaying on Arran since a young child. I remember that years ago there were no brambles here. The field ended and then it was beach.

As for the dangerous, awful path leading down from the playing field to the beach, this needs to be removed and a safe, smooth, concrete path needs to be installed instead. Ideally with a rail to assist elderly and disabled people.

Yours,

Tamsin Henry,

Cambridgeshire.