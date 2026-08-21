Clayton Garforth’s frightening experience at Westport is a powerful reminder that the sea can change in seconds, even on a day that appears calm.
For his family, it was a terrifying ordeal. But amid the panic, an eight-year-old remembered a lesson he had learned at school: don’t fight the water; float, control your breathing and save your energy.
There is rightly praise for Clayton, his family, the surfers who helped bring him ashore, and every emergency service crew mobilised to respond.
Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team, too, deserves enormous credit. Their Blue Light Day visit gave a young pupil information that he was able to draw on in the most frightening circumstances imaginable.
Westport is a stunning beach, but it demands respect. Its changing conditions and powerful water can catch out even confident visitors. Anyone heading there – or to any of our coastlines – should take a moment to think about safety before going in.
Clayton’s story should not frighten people away from the sea. It should encourage us to understand it better, supervise children closely and know what to do if something goes wrong.
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