Every so often, we feature a story that reminds us of the extraordinary resilience people can show in the face of adversity.
Ewan Smith’s response to being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease is one of those stories.
Faced with the news that he has an incurable, progressive condition, he could quite understandably have chosen to focus solely on himself and the challenges that lie ahead.
Instead, he has decided to take on the London Marathon to help fund research that may one day benefit people facing the same diagnosis.
It is worth remembering that every treatment and every cure we now take for granted exists because someone, somewhere, invested in research. There was a time when many diseases we can now prevent, treat or even cure had no answers.
Medical breakthroughs don’t happen by chance – they happen because scientists are given the resources to ask questions, test ideas and keep searching. People like Ewan make that possible.
Whatever happens next April, Ewan has already achieved something remarkable – he has turned a devastating diagnosis into an opportunity to give others hope.
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