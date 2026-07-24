It is worth remembering that every treatment and every cure we now take for granted exists because someone, somewhere, invested in research. There was a time when many diseases we can now prevent, treat or even cure had no answers.

Medical breakthroughs don’t happen by chance – they happen because scientists are given the resources to ask questions, test ideas and keep searching. People like Ewan make that possible.

Whatever happens next April, Ewan has already achieved something remarkable – he has turned a devastating diagnosis into an opportunity to give others hope.