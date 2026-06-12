The success of Ava Lawson, Eva Morbey, Finlay Wilson and Hannah Gilchrist is, of course, a credit to their own hard work and commitment over a number of years – but it is also testament to the vision, determination and countless volunteer hours that have gone into building Kintyre Seasports and its partnership with Campbeltown Grammar School.

What makes this achievement particularly impressive is that it has created a genuine pathway.

Pupils are not simply trying sailing for a few weeks; they can progress from complete beginners to internationally recognised instructors with qualifications that could open doors to employment around the world.