It would be easy to look at last week’s sailing instructor graduation and simply see four young people receiving qualifications, but it actually represents something much bigger than that.
The success of Ava Lawson, Eva Morbey, Finlay Wilson and Hannah Gilchrist is, of course, a credit to their own hard work and commitment over a number of years – but it is also testament to the vision, determination and countless volunteer hours that have gone into building Kintyre Seasports and its partnership with Campbeltown Grammar School.
What makes this achievement particularly impressive is that it has created a genuine pathway.
Pupils are not simply trying sailing for a few weeks; they can progress from complete beginners to internationally recognised instructors with qualifications that could open doors to employment around the world.
This week we also feature dedicated football fans Angus and Valerie Nimmo travelling to another World Cup, 44 years after their first.
These are two very different stories, but they both reflect the commitment, pride and sense of possibility that continue to make this community special.
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