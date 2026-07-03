It’s not every day that a 127-year chapter of Campbeltown’s history comes to an end.
The closure of the Salvation Army corps this week marks the end of an institution that has been part of the town for generations.
Whether or not you ever set foot inside the Burnside Street hall, there’s no denying the Salvation Army became part of the fabric of Campbeltown life, with people from across the community enjoying the church’s Christmas carolling and Christmas Lights Night treats.
While sad, the closure is a sign of the times. Churches across Scotland are grappling with ageing congregations, fewer ministers and increasingly difficult decisions about where limited resources are best placed.
We wish Major Ruth Russell and her family every happiness as they settle into life in Hawick. They arrived expecting to stay for five years but instead spent a decade here, becoming part of the community and watching their children grow up in Campbeltown.
The Salvation Army may have closed its doors, but its place in the town’s history is one that should not be forgotten.
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