The announcement that Mary Anne Stewart has been awarded an MBE is fitting recognition for someone who has spent decades quietly serving the community.
Mary Anne has never sought recognition, which perhaps makes it all the more fitting that it has found her.
It is an honour that reflects not only one remarkable woman, but the spirit of service that exists across our town.
It has also been wonderful to see Campbeltown embrace Scotland’s return to the World Cup after 28 long years.
For many younger supporters, this is the first World Cup they have ever experienced, making the celebrations in Campbeltown all the more special.
It has been fantastic to see the Burnside Square filled with tartan and Saltires, and to watch Campbeltown supporters making memories in Boston while, as always, representing both Scotland and our town so well.
An MBE for a lifetime spent serving others and a town united behind its national team may be very different stories, but they have one thing in common – both are reminders that one of Campbeltown’s greatest strengths has always been its people.
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