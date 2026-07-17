One successful charter flight won’t transform Kintyre overnight. Nor does it guarantee we will soon see regular flights from London landing at Campbeltown Airport.
But it does make an important point.
For years, people across Kintyre have said our greatest challenge is not persuading visitors to come here – it’s actually getting them here.
We have championship golf courses, internationally recognised whisky, spectacular scenery, outstanding food and genuine hospitality.
Yet, too often, those promoting Kintyre have found themselves having to apologise first for the journey.
The ongoing disruption at the Rest and Be Thankful and the continued absence of the Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry have only reinforced that problem.
Whether the future lies in more flights, the return of the Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry, greater resilience on the A83 – or a combination of all three – one thing is clear: improving access to Kintyre is about far more than tourism.
It is about giving local businesses the opportunity to thrive and ensuring our beautiful, often-overlooked corner of the country isn’t held back by the challenge of simply getting here.
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