The ongoing disruption at the Rest and Be Thankful and the continued absence of the Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry have only reinforced that problem.

Whether the future lies in more flights, the return of the Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry, greater resilience on the A83 – or a combination of all three – one thing is clear: improving access to Kintyre is about far more than tourism.

It is about giving local businesses the opportunity to thrive and ensuring our beautiful, often-overlooked corner of the country isn’t held back by the challenge of simply getting here.