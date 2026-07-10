It is refreshing to see Roderick MacLeod’s analytical, rational and logical approach being applied to Argyll and Bute’s longstanding housing problem.
Argyll and Bute Council should take its ideological blinkers off and pay attention to what he is saying and the light that he sheds on this important issue.
Having run a building company in Argyll and Bute, employing a number of people for many years, I can testify that a significant proportion of the work we carried out was on second homes.
Second home owners made and continue to make significant investments into the local economy, creating and supporting large numbers of local jobs, not least in the building trades, but also in local shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes.
In my own community of Easdale, without our second home owners, whom we often refer to as part-time islanders, we would not be able to sustain our pub, restaurant and community hall and, without those facilities, our full-time population and especially our younger working-age families would be likely to leave.
The contribution that our second home owners make is not just an economic one. They help provide the critical mass that makes social activities successful, they do voluntary work within the community and help support it in many ways, morally and otherwise.
Many of our part-time residents belong to old island families who have retained their family home despite having to live elsewhere for career purposes.
It took me many years to persuade Argyll and Bute Council that its biggest problem was population decline. Many of our communities exist in a delicate balance and ill-advised tinkering in this delicate balance should be avoided.
What Roderick has shown is that there are many factors which Argyll and Bute Council either is not considering or is avoiding, leading it to make a simplistic and inaccurate analysis and assumptions about the situation which could prove catastrophic for many communities which are socio-economically fragile and hence very sensitive to ill-considered changes.
Having made a considerable effort to study the situation and assembled an impressive amount of information and data, I do hope that our councillors pay attention to what Roderick is saying.
Mike MacKenzie, former MSP, Highlands and Islands region.
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