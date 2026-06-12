Firstly, thank you to the 769 people who voted for me, and everyone who backed the campaign.

The conversations across Argyll and Bute were not complicated. Bills are up, wages are not keeping pace, housing simply is not there, and healthcare feels like it is collapsing around us. People are fed up with promises and fed up with no delivery.

Politics should be simple. Stand up for your area, sort the basics, and cut the nonsense.