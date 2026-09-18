Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer, but it can be treatable, curable and even preventable.
Knowing the symptoms – like blood in your poo, bleeding from your bottom or changes in your bowel habits – is really important.
Being active can also help reduce your risk. Getting 150 minutes of exercise a week can reduce your risk of bowel cancer by around 20 per cent – yet almost a third of people in the UK don’t know this.
That’s why we’re asking people to Walk 60 Miles in October – that’s less than two miles a day, at your own pace, wherever and whenever suits you.
Sign up at bowelcanceruk.org.uk, get walking, and fundraise for Bowel Cancer UK. Every mile and every pound could help save lives.
Genevieve Edwards, chief executive, Bowel Cancer UK.
The reaction to Scotland’s latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results risks obscuring what the figures actually tell us.
Scotland’s performance is certainly not where we want it to be, and our schools face serious challenges. But the latest scores were broadly stable and sit around, or above, international averages in a world where many countries have experienced declining performance.
Nor do the results provide compelling evidence that Scotland should simply copy England.
England performs strongly, but its recent scores are also broadly static. Other successful education systems, including Ireland and Canada, have taken very different approaches.
Scotland should therefore resist the temptation to import policies simply because they come from south of the border.
Instead, we need to learn from the evidence, tackle teacher shortages, properly resource additional support needs and focus on what works for Scotland’s children.
There are lessons to learn from PISA, but it is far too lazy to say, “be more like England”.
Alex Orr, Edinburgh.
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