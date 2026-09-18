Scotland should learn the right lessons from PISA

The reaction to Scotland’s latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results risks obscuring what the figures actually tell us.

Scotland’s performance is certainly not where we want it to be, and our schools face serious challenges. But the latest scores were broadly stable and sit around, or above, international averages in a world where many countries have experienced declining performance.

Nor do the results provide compelling evidence that Scotland should simply copy England.

England performs strongly, but its recent scores are also broadly static. Other successful education systems, including Ireland and Canada, have taken very different approaches.

Scotland should therefore resist the temptation to import policies simply because they come from south of the border.

Instead, we need to learn from the evidence, tackle teacher shortages, properly resource additional support needs and focus on what works for Scotland’s children.

There are lessons to learn from PISA, but it is far too lazy to say, “be more like England”.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.