I have grown increasingly frustrated with the appalling way Argyll and Bute Council are “seeking our views”, particularly but not exclusively in this current Visitor Levy consultation.
I do not support a visitor levy. I expressed that opinion, along with most respondents, in the previous consultation.
Yet, because the responses did not go the way Argyll and Bute Council hoped, their answer is to hold another, forcing us to select answers that we do not support.
We are not even allowed to pass over questions for which we support none of the options.
The very first question asks if we prefer a flat rate or a percentage model. We are forced to pretend that one of these will work better for our community than our real answer, which is none of the above.
Questions continue throughout in the same vein, as if forcing us to choose tea or coffee when what we want is water.
Having managed governmental consultations in England, where guidance forbids this kind of closed loop questioning, I can predict Argyll and Bute Council press releases will focus heavily on statistics that in no way reflect the opinion of participants.
Such as, for example, x per cent of participants support a flat rate of visitor levy, despite, perhaps, most of the comments boxes stating clearly that they do not support a levy of any description.
This is compounded further by the decision to close or not allow comments on social media posts relating to consultation, whether it be the Visitor Levy, the Tobermory campus or any other. This is not listening to what residents or businesses think, nor is it true consultation.
It is likely Argyll and Bute Council will be spending between £30-50k on this consultation. Perhaps somebody from the council would like to explain why this is a better use of their money than ensuring public toilets are available, clean, and accessible? Or cutting grass verges along rural roads? Or acting on the result of the previous, fully valid consultation?
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