Having managed governmental consultations in England, where guidance forbids this kind of closed loop questioning, I can predict Argyll and Bute Council press releases will focus heavily on statistics that in no way reflect the opinion of participants.

Such as, for example, x per cent of participants support a flat rate of visitor levy, despite, perhaps, most of the comments boxes stating clearly that they do not support a levy of any description.

This is compounded further by the decision to close or not allow comments on social media posts relating to consultation, whether it be the Visitor Levy, the Tobermory campus or any other. This is not listening to what residents or businesses think, nor is it true consultation.

It is likely Argyll and Bute Council will be spending between £30-50k on this consultation. Perhaps somebody from the council would like to explain why this is a better use of their money than ensuring public toilets are available, clean, and accessible? Or cutting grass verges along rural roads? Or acting on the result of the previous, fully valid consultation?

Name and address supplied.