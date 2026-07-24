As your local councillor for the Kintyre and the Islands ward, I hear you loud and clear.
Whether you are commuting across our beautiful islands of Islay, Jura, Gigha, and Colonsay, driving through Tarbert or travelling down the Kintyre peninsula, the state of our roads is the number one issue landing in my inbox.
Potholes are not just an inconvenience. They are a costly hazard that damages our cars, threatens the safety of our cyclists, and disrupts the vital transport links our communities rely on every day.
For too long, the approach across the country has been to rely on temporary “quick fixes”.
While a hasty patch might fill a crater for a few days, our wet Scottish winters quickly wash it away, leaving us right back where we started.
That is why I am pushing for right-first-time, long-term resurfacing, and permanent structural repairs.
True permanent repairs mean cutting out the damaged road section, sealing it properly, and using high-quality hot tarmac. It stops water from getting in and keeps our roads safe for years, saving us money in the long run.
Your reports are vital to help the council target the worst areas. If you spot a dangerous road defect, please make sure to report it directly to Argyll and Bute Council so it can be logged and repaired.
I am fully committed to fighting for our fair share of the infrastructure budget so our island and mainland routes get the lasting repairs they deserve.
Let’s get our roads moving safely again.
Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward.
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