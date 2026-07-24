Whether you are commuting across our beautiful islands of Islay, Jura, Gigha, and Colonsay, driving through Tarbert or travelling down the Kintyre peninsula, the state of our roads is the number one issue landing in my inbox.

Potholes are not just an inconvenience. They are a costly hazard that damages our cars, threatens the safety of our cyclists, and disrupts the vital transport links our communities rely on every day.