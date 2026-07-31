Now that we have finally dried out, we can only say a huge thank you to all of you for turning out in the most awful weather on both days to support the Tarbert Seafood Festival.
A massive thank you to all our sponsors who helped us make sure everything went ahead.
We are so lucky to have had lots of donations and support from various businesses and every £1 collected in our buckets or sent to the JustGiving website means an awful lot.
We are extremely grateful to an awful lot of people and as we do not want to miss anyone out, it’s just a massive thanks to you all (you know who you are) for all your help and support.
Thank you to our beautiful Queen Ella and her gorgeous princesses Rhayn and Skye; they smiled throughout the entire weekend of rain.
Thank you all – surely next year the weather might be kind to us!
Duncan MacGregor and Margaret MacNeill, Tarbert Seafood Festival.
Editor’s note: We would like to point out that chef Leslie of the Coachman’s first name is Mike and not Mark as was in the print copy of the Courier.
I know many of you are deeply frustrated by the overgrown grass verges across our ward. I share your concerns completely.
Right now, many of our local areas are left looking untamed and neglected. When the council do finally arrive to cut the verges, it is only after a huge delay. By then, the grass is so high it causes serious visibility issues for drivers, making our rural roads unsafe.
Basic road safety and community upkeep cannot be ignored. I am actively pressing the council management for a reliable, timely cutting schedule that keeps Kintyre and our islands safe and tidy.
Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward.
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