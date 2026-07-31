A massive thank you to all our sponsors who helped us make sure everything went ahead.

We are so lucky to have had lots of donations and support from various businesses and every £1 collected in our buckets or sent to the JustGiving website means an awful lot.

We are extremely grateful to an awful lot of people and as we do not want to miss anyone out, it’s just a massive thanks to you all (you know who you are) for all your help and support.