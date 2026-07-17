We had a brilliant afternoon at the official opening of the South Islay Development Pavillion in Port Ellen on June 20.



This has been several years in the making and, without the drive and enthusiasm of the small group of volunteers, the development would never have happened.



The pavilion is now home to two hairdressers, an accountant, a popular café, whilst also providing community spaces and a motorhome site.



It just shows what can be done by our brilliant communities.



Tayinloan, watch this space – your amazing pump track is coming, with work hoping to start on construction in mid-October!

I have had a very constructive meeting with local senior police officers discussing the challenges of rural and island policing and the difficulties deploying resources to these areas.



We particularly focussed on future policing of events, for example the annual Feis Ile (Islay Whisky Festival), where many thousands of visitors come to Kintyre, Islay and Jura to enjoy our history, culture and of course amber nectar.



Events like this don’t come without their challenges and Police Scotland is determined to ensure these events pass safely.