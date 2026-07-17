Welcome to my Councillor’s Column for July 2026, and thanks for taking the time to read about some of the things I have been up to recently.
I continue to be honoured being one of your representatives for Kintyre and the Islands and will continue to represent you and help you in any way I can, so please get in touch.
We had a brilliant afternoon at the official opening of the South Islay Development Pavillion in Port Ellen on June 20.
This has been several years in the making and, without the drive and enthusiasm of the small group of volunteers, the development would never have happened.
The pavilion is now home to two hairdressers, an accountant, a popular café, whilst also providing community spaces and a motorhome site.
It just shows what can be done by our brilliant communities.
Tayinloan, watch this space – your amazing pump track is coming, with work hoping to start on construction in mid-October!
I have had a very constructive meeting with local senior police officers discussing the challenges of rural and island policing and the difficulties deploying resources to these areas.
We particularly focussed on future policing of events, for example the annual Feis Ile (Islay Whisky Festival), where many thousands of visitors come to Kintyre, Islay and Jura to enjoy our history, culture and of course amber nectar.
Events like this don’t come without their challenges and Police Scotland is determined to ensure these events pass safely.
The council administration group has been working for some time now to make our area committees more visible to our communities, more accountable and more effective.
I have advocated for these improvements since being elected.
So, area committees will now have a small fund available for community groups and even individuals to apply for to help develop, deliver and promote community projects.
The application form is simple and will be available soon.
We will also continue to hold our meetings in community settings, across our wards and will increase from four to six meeting per year and you are welcome to attend.
I’m also proud to be a trustee of The Islay Link Club, a small charity which provides support to those with mental health challenges.
We recently recruited a further two trustees to the group, who bring a vast amount of experience with them - so welcome to Jolyon and Chin.
I’ve been supporting the work of a small team within the Health and Social Care Partnership which is developing an islands strategy to help improve the health and social care provision to our 23 inhabited islands in Argyll and Bute.
This has been a very challenging piece of work as no two islands are the same, and we are trying to develop a strategy bespoke for each island’s needs, with limited resources.
The progress so far has been excellent and hopefully we will see the fruits of the labour in the coming months and years.
I continue to advocate for more housing to be built, particularly affordable housing across all of Argyll and Bute, and was really pleased to meet with the council’s Douglas Whyte, who leads on this area for the council.
As a member of West Highland Housing Association’s board, I attended a briefing session presented by Douglas who outlined, in detail, the progress made so far and explained that we will start to see more building projects kicking off very soon.
Islay is well on the way to increasing available housing stock and other areas will be the same in the coming years.
I hope you have a great summer and get some time to relax.
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