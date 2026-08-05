It has been a fantastic spell of weather highlighted the very best of North Ayrshire’s outstanding natural assets, drawing people outdoors to enjoy the region’s beautiful coastline, parks and green spaces.
It’s also so heartening to see the busy promenades, as well as the local shops and businesses rushed off their feet as we welcome many visitors into the area.
Each year, we welcome approximately 1.4m visitors to North Ayrshire with the tourism and visitor economy supporting around 3,400 jobs. We hope that all those visitors have a wonderful experience – and will be keen to come back.
We recognise the importance and power tourism has for the area. Not only from an economic perspective but also through the civic pride it provides for our communities. We are very proud that many people want to visit our wonderful region.
We will continue to make the area as beautiful and welcoming as possible.
Our new Ayrshire Skills Investment Fund is supporting vital training to employees in hospitality, food and drink, and other tourism businesses to ensure staff are upskilled and can provide the best possible service to visitors.
Tourism generates £230m in economic impact from a wide range of tourism, hospitality, recreation, and leisure businesses. As a council we are supporting this sector through our Business Support services and infrastructure – while providing the investment to develop and create new opportunities.
Arran is described as the ‘jewel in Scotland’s crown’ and this summer will have been a busy one for the island with the stunning weather enticing even more people to visit.
Whether you want to relax, cycle, climb a mountain, play golf or just take in the incredible scenery, Arran really has something for everyone.
It is also a popular place for sailors and boat enthusiasts, and we are hoping to make the marine infrastructure even better over the coming years.
We are currently developing plans as part of the £9.5m Ayrshire Growth Deal Marine Tourism Programme – a decade-long investment designed to strengthen the marine tourism economy across Ayrshire.
Proposals for Arran include the development of pontoons at Brodick and Lamlash. It is hoped these facilities will improve access for visiting boats, support local businesses and help attract more visitors to the island.
It’s a busy time for many of our teams and they will be working alongside the dedicated volunteers across the region to protect our environment and highlight what the area has to offer.
Finally, if you spot anything within your local environment that gives you concern, such as graffiti or fly-tipping, please remember that you can use the council’s website to report these things, or call 01294 310000.
We are looking forward to, and supporting, a busy calendar of fantastic local events which create great attractions for our places. Check out www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/whats-on-in-north-ayrshire for all the info.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.