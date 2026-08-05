It’s also so heartening to see the busy promenades, as well as the local shops and businesses rushed off their feet as we welcome many visitors into the area.

Each year, we welcome approximately 1.4m visitors to North Ayrshire with the tourism and visitor economy supporting around 3,400 jobs. We hope that all those visitors have a wonderful experience – and will be keen to come back.

We recognise the importance and power tourism has for the area. Not only from an economic perspective but also through the civic pride it provides for our communities. We are very proud that many people want to visit our wonderful region.

We will continue to make the area as beautiful and welcoming as possible.

Our new Ayrshire Skills Investment Fund is supporting vital training to employees in hospitality, food and drink, and other tourism businesses to ensure staff are upskilled and can provide the best possible service to visitors.

Tourism generates £230m in economic impact from a wide range of tourism, hospitality, recreation, and leisure businesses. As a council we are supporting this sector through our Business Support services and infrastructure – while providing the investment to develop and create new opportunities.