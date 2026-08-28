Honouring the Memory of Provost Dougie Philand

The recent loss of our Provost, Councillor Dougie Philand, has brought a profound sense of sadness to our entire local authority.

As a representative for Kintyre and the Islands, I had the distinct honor of working closely alongside Dougie while he served his neighbouring Mid Argyll ward.

His time as Provost was defined by a dynamic leadership style that left a lasting, positive impression on everyone who worked with him.

Dougie was a truly experienced pillar within our council chambers.

I always valued his immense political intelligence and his genuine eagerness to pass along the deep insights he had gathered over decades of public service.

He held a steadfast commitment to grassroots matters, consistently prioritising the needs of his constituents and treating every single issue with maximum care.

Even as he battled serious illness recently, he did so with the trademark bravery, optimism, and warm humor that made him such a remarkable person.

We have truly lost an exceptional gentleman and a deeply dedicated public servant.

My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the many residents he represented so faithfully over the years.

On behalf of myself, my family, and our entire ward community, I wish to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning his passing.