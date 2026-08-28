Honouring the Memory of Provost Dougie Philand
The recent loss of our Provost, Councillor Dougie Philand, has brought a profound sense of sadness to our entire local authority.
As a representative for Kintyre and the Islands, I had the distinct honor of working closely alongside Dougie while he served his neighbouring Mid Argyll ward.
His time as Provost was defined by a dynamic leadership style that left a lasting, positive impression on everyone who worked with him.
Dougie was a truly experienced pillar within our council chambers.
I always valued his immense political intelligence and his genuine eagerness to pass along the deep insights he had gathered over decades of public service.
He held a steadfast commitment to grassroots matters, consistently prioritising the needs of his constituents and treating every single issue with maximum care.
Even as he battled serious illness recently, he did so with the trademark bravery, optimism, and warm humor that made him such a remarkable person.
We have truly lost an exceptional gentleman and a deeply dedicated public servant.
My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the many residents he represented so faithfully over the years.
On behalf of myself, my family, and our entire ward community, I wish to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning his passing.
Celebrating Our Island Community Spirit
In recent weeks, our islands have showcased the very best of their heritage, dedication, and community spirit through several spectacular events.
This summer journey began with a wonderful afternoon at the Rhinns Gala Day in Port Charlotte.
It offered an excellent opportunity to connect with constituents and celebrate the incredible community spirit that makes our islands so special.
The live musicians and the Islay and Jura Community Pipe Band contributed their immense talents throughout the afternoon, while the Coastguard and Fire Service crews turned up to support the village.
Following this, we spent a fantastic afternoon at the Islay Lifeboat Gala Day in the beautiful grounds of Islay House.
It was wonderful to see such a brilliant community turnout to support our incredible RNLI Islay Lifeboat crew.
The afternoon was a proper celebration of island spirit, featuring fantastic representation from our local Fire Brigade and the Coastguard, alongside superb local music.
Most recently, my family and I had a fantastic day out at the 178th Islay, Jura and Colonsay Agricultural Show.
It was brilliant to catch up with so many constituents, listen to local concerns, and chat with the incredible people who keep our islands thriving.
A massive thank you must go to our hardworking farmers, crofters, fishermen, rural industries, and small businesses who showcased the very best of our local livestock and produce.
The wonderful atmosphere was made even more special by the brilliant pipe band and talented local musicians.
Events like these simply would not happen without the tireless efforts of organisers and event volunteers. They remind us exactly why our community hubs are worth protecting.