Thank you for reading a brief report of my activities over the last few weeks.
Tayinloan
I am delighted to hear the application for a pump track at the playing fields has been approved and, while there are a few issues to be completed, work will proceed very soon. Again, I would like to thank everyone involved in this project it is a pleasure working with you.
Plans to refurbish the public toilets at Tayinloan will make such a difference to travellers and visitors using the facility.
Gigha
I was over on Gigha last week and noted the road condition is very poor and I have contacted the council’s roads department asking for more substantial repairs as the temporary fix is in disrepair within a few weeks.
I am awaiting further details on difficulties with transporting tar to the islands due to new restrictions from CalMac. I have also raised the issue of the new lighting in the car park shining into nearby properties. Hopefully, the lighting can be diverted to cause less intrusion and protect the ‘Dark Sky’ of Gigha.
Carradale
I visited Carradale with [Kintyre and the Islands] Councillor Doguie MacFadzean where we saw first hand the difficulties with access to the shore at Torrisdale Bay.
Frustration is very understandable with the delay in having these issues resolved. The due process of the planning regulation must be followed and we must wait for that process to be completed. Councillor MacFadzean and I will continue to pursue a positive outcome for this beautiful area.
I was also requested to seek funding for additional equipment for the play park and pavilion, and I am following this up with officers.
Tarbert
The Tarbert Harbour Board installation of new seating and viewing area at Earra Gael is very attractive and already attracting people to sit and enjoy the area. Thank you to everyone involved it is a valuable addition to village amenities.
I have been contacted by carers saying that some of the benches have been removed due to proximity to apparatus.
This is causing difficulties for parents and carers at the play park with young children as more seating is required. I have raised this with officers and hope this can be resolved without undue delay.
Islay
The issues of the refurbishment of Morrison Square was raised with me while I was on Islay and I have spoken with officers. I have been assured that Argyll and Bute Council will complete the works and I will continue to work with officers that there should not be any undue delay.
I was also approached about several waste collection challenges and I have asked officers to investigate and resolve if possible.
Whitehouse
It is great to see the improvements at Whitehouse village green. The renovation at the War Memorial is very special and I thank everyone involved in the work to have this happen. I look forward seeing the further plans come to fruition.
Skipness
The ongoing discussions regarding Satellite GP provision continue and I will continue to work with officers from the HSCP and residents of the Skipness to re-establish the service as quickly as possible.
Jura
I would like to congratulate Donald Ewen Darroch, MBE on the recent award of the Long Service and Good Conduct award. This is a very fitting and well-deserved recognition of his 29 years’ service as Special Constable.
I can’t close without congratulating Jenni Minto MSP on her re-election to the Scottish Parliament. Thank you for the help and advice you have given me over the last five years and I look forward to working with you in the future.
Thank you for reading my column and please do not hesitate to contact me if I can be of help.
Anne Horn, 07555013484, Anne.horn@argyll-bute.gov.uk
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