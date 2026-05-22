Tayinloan

I am delighted to hear the application for a pump track at the playing fields has been approved and, while there are a few issues to be completed, work will proceed very soon. Again, I would like to thank everyone involved in this project it is a pleasure working with you.

Plans to refurbish the public toilets at Tayinloan will make such a difference to travellers and visitors using the facility.

Gigha

I was over on Gigha last week and noted the road condition is very poor and I have contacted the council’s roads department asking for more substantial repairs as the temporary fix is in disrepair within a few weeks.

I am awaiting further details on difficulties with transporting tar to the islands due to new restrictions from CalMac. I have also raised the issue of the new lighting in the car park shining into nearby properties. Hopefully, the lighting can be diverted to cause less intrusion and protect the ‘Dark Sky’ of Gigha.