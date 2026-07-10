Unfortunately the Bank of Scotland has now closed in Lochgilphead.

The approach to the company has fallen on deaf ears and locally we have to live with the consequences.

I was alerted by a constituent however that the UK Government is particularly interested in bank closures nationally and wishes members of the public to contact it to give their views about local bank closures. This is an independent survey and free from any bank influences.

“The link to complete the survey is to be encouraged and all correspondents to contact us through our online form at contact.hmt.gov.uk/" href="https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r06/___https:/contact.hmt.gov.uk/___.ZXV3Mjphcmd5bGxhbmRidXRlY291bmNpbDE6YzpvOmRlYzIzOTljNDE3MWQwNWVkM2QyYzU0ZGY4ODJhNmVmOjc6MDMyOTozM2Y4OTRjOTVjN2MwMTZjODYyZjg5OWNmYzYzMjNkZjZmMDVhOWY1NDExNWMzNGRiNzkzNDg5MTUwOTZjMGEyOmg6RjpG" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r06/___https:/contact.hmt.gov.uk/___.ZXV3Mjphcmd5bGxhbmRidXRlY291bmNpbDE6YzpvOmRlYzIzOTljNDE3MWQwNWVkM2QyYzU0ZGY4ODJhNmVmOjc6MDMyOTozM2Y4OTRjOTVjN2MwMTZjODYyZjg5OWNmYzYzMjNkZjZmMDVhOWY1NDExNWMzNGRiNzkzNDg5MTUwOTZjMGEyOmg6RjpG&source=gmail&ust=1783411665129000&usg=AOvVaw0X2VchfzilovAVrGO0OJt9"> Contact: HM Treasury as this allows us to receive and respond to your enquiry more efficiently”.