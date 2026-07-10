I would like to start my column to say thanks to so many for their kind messages of wellbeing during this time, it has been very much appreciated, and I feel humbled by the response from our local communities.
Unfortunately the Bank of Scotland has now closed in Lochgilphead.
The approach to the company has fallen on deaf ears and locally we have to live with the consequences.
I was alerted by a constituent however that the UK Government is particularly interested in bank closures nationally and wishes members of the public to contact it to give their views about local bank closures. This is an independent survey and free from any bank influences.
“The link to complete the survey is to be encouraged and all correspondents to contact us through our online form at contact.hmt.gov.uk/" href="https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r06/___https:/contact.hmt.gov.uk/___.ZXV3Mjphcmd5bGxhbmRidXRlY291bmNpbDE6YzpvOmRlYzIzOTljNDE3MWQwNWVkM2QyYzU0ZGY4ODJhNmVmOjc6MDMyOTozM2Y4OTRjOTVjN2MwMTZjODYyZjg5OWNmYzYzMjNkZjZmMDVhOWY1NDExNWMzNGRiNzkzNDg5MTUwOTZjMGEyOmg6RjpG" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r06/___https:/contact.hmt.gov.uk/___.ZXV3Mjphcmd5bGxhbmRidXRlY291bmNpbDE6YzpvOmRlYzIzOTljNDE3MWQwNWVkM2QyYzU0ZGY4ODJhNmVmOjc6MDMyOTozM2Y4OTRjOTVjN2MwMTZjODYyZjg5OWNmYzYzMjNkZjZmMDVhOWY1NDExNWMzNGRiNzkzNDg5MTUwOTZjMGEyOmg6RjpG&source=gmail&ust=1783411665129000&usg=AOvVaw0X2VchfzilovAVrGO0OJt9"> Contact: HM Treasury as this allows us to receive and respond to your enquiry more efficiently”.
More locally Argyll and Bute Council is about to launch a consultation regarding the controversial Visitors Levy.
The initial responses from our communities was not in favour of the then-elements of the policy, however, there has been a material change in that instead of a percentage rate being charged to visitors the Scottish Government reviewed the policy and has given the option of a flat fixed rate for stays.
The visitor levy scheme goes out to a formal 12-week consultation commencing Monday, July 13, concluding on Monday, October 5 2026. For those who are interested in the proposal which will assist in informing your feedback please see the web address below
www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/moderngov/documents/s231961/ARGYLL%2520AND%2520BUTE%2520COUNCIL%2520PROPOSED%2520VISITOR%2520LEVY%2520SCHEME%2520-%252024%2520JUNE%25202026.pdf&source=gmail&ust=1783411665129000&usg=AOvVaw2DaxtK029NCnObX92lD1sJ">ARGYLL AND BUTE COUNCIL PROPOSED VISITOR LEVY SCHEME - 24 JUNE 2026.pdf
I was delighted to see that the frequency of area committees, ours being Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, is being increased and this will be implemented from August 2026.
The number of area committees will be increased to six meetings per year from four. It is to support more local-based decisions and also to assist with the distribution of new funding allocated to area committees for local causes.
It is with much pleasure that I submit this report and thank the Advertiser for its continued support with the councillor’s column.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.