The highlight of the day was a flint knapping workshop where 10 crew members were delighted to learn how prehistoric communities shaped stones into tools using these techniques.



Everyone produced their own stone tools to take away with them, including scrapers, arrow-heads and spear-heads similar to 14,000-year-old Ice Age artefacts found near Kilmelford – some of Scotland’s oldest artefacts!



Crew members were treated to a guided museum tour that highlighted some of the best moments in the history of the glen; followed by a replica handling session which gave everyone the chance to experience and discuss some of the everyday and ceremonial objects that would have been used by our ancestors.



With thanks to Will Attard, education team lead, for the flint knapping, Jacquelyn Condie, education and volunteer officer, for replica handling and Jim Malcolm, volunteer tour guide, for their brilliant contributions to this experience. It was a pleasure to share the museum and the stories of Kilmartin Glen with the group.