We had a great day hosting members of the Clipper Race crew last Wednesday when they visited Kilmartin Museum as part of the Oban stopover programme.
The highlight of the day was a flint knapping workshop where 10 crew members were delighted to learn how prehistoric communities shaped stones into tools using these techniques.
Everyone produced their own stone tools to take away with them, including scrapers, arrow-heads and spear-heads similar to 14,000-year-old Ice Age artefacts found near Kilmelford – some of Scotland’s oldest artefacts!
Crew members were treated to a guided museum tour that highlighted some of the best moments in the history of the glen; followed by a replica handling session which gave everyone the chance to experience and discuss some of the everyday and ceremonial objects that would have been used by our ancestors.
With thanks to Will Attard, education team lead, for the flint knapping, Jacquelyn Condie, education and volunteer officer, for replica handling and Jim Malcolm, volunteer tour guide, for their brilliant contributions to this experience. It was a pleasure to share the museum and the stories of Kilmartin Glen with the group.
Did you know that we now offer a monthly ‘relaxed’ session at the museum? The sessions offer a calmer environment for visitors who prefer to explore without the usual levels of noise and activity.
Open to children, their families and carers, the hour-long sessions are particularly suited to visitors who prefer a quieter, less busy environment, including (but not
limited to), neurodivergent visitors, visitors with sensory sensitivities and anyone who would benefit from a calmer visit.
We now have two sensory backpacks available that support young visitors exploring our museum.
These are free to borrow and contain a range of items to assist those who may need a little extra help to enjoy everything, including fidget toys, ear defenders and sensory aids plus an optional soft toy ‘Glen’ of Kilmartin Glen to help guide you around the museum.
These can be booked online or just ask at reception when you arrive.
Next weekend sees us joining the line-up for the Celtic and Pictish Festival in Lochgilphead.
The team is looking forward to this annual event and will be showcasing the museum’s activities and workshops and there will be an opportunity to purchase our brand new Kilmartin Museum t-shirts. We hope to see you there!
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