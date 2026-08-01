Research shows that learning new skills can also improve your mental wellbeing by boosting your self confidence, helping you to build a sense of purpose and can also help you Connect with others (another of the five ways to wellbeing).

We all know the saying "every day is a school day" and despite the notion that you "can’t teach

an old dog new tricks" not only are we never too old to learn something new, it can actually aid our cognitive health and fight against dementia for us to carry on stimulating our brains by learning new things whatever our age.

The great thing about learning something new is that there are no limits to it. Whether we are short of time, funds or mobility there is always an accessible way to learn new skills and often we can tie it into our day to day lives or - even better - link it to another of the ways to wellbeing.