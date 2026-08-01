For this month’s deeper dive into one of the Five Ways of Wellbeing I am exploring Learn.
Research shows that learning new skills can also improve your mental wellbeing by boosting your self confidence, helping you to build a sense of purpose and can also help you Connect with others (another of the five ways to wellbeing).
We all know the saying "every day is a school day" and despite the notion that you "can’t teach
an old dog new tricks" not only are we never too old to learn something new, it can actually aid our cognitive health and fight against dementia for us to carry on stimulating our brains by learning new things whatever our age.
The great thing about learning something new is that there are no limits to it. Whether we are short of time, funds or mobility there is always an accessible way to learn new skills and often we can tie it into our day to day lives or - even better - link it to another of the ways to wellbeing.
You could link your learning to something else - on a drive to get healthier? Why not add some new recipes to your repertoire? Planning a trip somewhere for your holidays? Look at learning some simple phrases in a different language that you can practise in real life to order your meal or ask for directions.
If you have time on your hands then picking up an adult education course - either online or perhaps at the UHI is a great way to learn something new - and maybe get a qualification and meet new friends at the same time.
From academic subjects to practical skills there is sure to be a workshop or course locally offering opportunities to learn.
If time or money are prohibitive then fitting in quick bursts of learning is still possible thanks to free apps for skills like learning a language, growing your confidence in correctly identifying birdsong or picking up an instrument.
Your local library will also be a great resource in finding books or information - for free - on anything from crochet to carpentry to cooking.
Identifying your personal learning style is key to not just learning new things but enjoying the process. You will know whether you enjoy reading, watching a video, being shown in person or simply getting on with something and learning through trial and error.
Once you have worked out your best learning environment you can start to really have fun with choosing what you want to learn more about.
As someone who enjoys learning something new every single day, whether it is a random trivia fact, a new craft, the name for a cloud, or identifying a wild flower I have made full use of all of the above learning resources.
I also cherish my toddler-like sense of curiosity and zero shame in not already knowing something allowing me to ask questions and be delighted at learning something new, regardless of whether it is a book, a youtube video, a TV documentary or a small child who was delighted to share their knowledge with me who provides enlightenment and education.
I urge you to do the same!
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
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