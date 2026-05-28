There has been considerable work completed to develop this application, which is expected to be considered at The Highland Council’s Planning Committee in June.

Alongside the planning process, the project team has been working to finalise the Outline Business Case (OBC) which will be submitted to the Scottish Government this summer and shared with the NHS Highland Board at the end of May.

The OBC describes the need for capital investment for construction of the planned new hospital for Lochaber.

It also sets out the service model options assessed for future healthcare provision in the area, confirming the preferred model which includes an intensive rehabilitation approach and additional elective activity delivered locally.

This will support us to deliver sustainable, modern and appropriate services as part of an integrated system across NHS Highland.