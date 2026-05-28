We have taken a significant step forward in the redesign of health and social care in Lochaber with the submission of the planning application for the new hospital in Fort William.
There has been considerable work completed to develop this application, which is expected to be considered at The Highland Council’s Planning Committee in June.
Alongside the planning process, the project team has been working to finalise the Outline Business Case (OBC) which will be submitted to the Scottish Government this summer and shared with the NHS Highland Board at the end of May.
The OBC describes the need for capital investment for construction of the planned new hospital for Lochaber.
It also sets out the service model options assessed for future healthcare provision in the area, confirming the preferred model which includes an intensive rehabilitation approach and additional elective activity delivered locally.
This will support us to deliver sustainable, modern and appropriate services as part of an integrated system across NHS Highland.
It is the second of three business case stages required to be submitted to the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group as set out in the Scottish Capital Investment Manual. Further detail will be developed and presented in the Full Business Case which is to be developed over the next year.
The OBC sets out the capital funding required to buy the site and construct the new hospital and provides assurance to government on the management of the project. It also sets out the workforce and revenue funding requirements associated with the new hospital and service model.
In addition, within the OBC NHS Highland outlines the benefits of the project to the local area and how we will manage and demonstrate these across the short, medium and longer term.
The OBC reflects considerable work to develop the project to this stage, drawing on input from a range of stakeholders including service users, carers and staff.
Other key areas of activity include two major review processes on the hospital design.
The first is NHS Scotland’s Design Assessment Process (NDAP), which focuses on the quality and sustainability of the design.
This supports Health Boards to identify a clear path between the business objectives for the project, and the mandatory qualities of the building development. We have received the final report from the NDAP team confirming their support for the design so far.
We are also awaiting the Key Stage Assurance Review, which is a technical review of compliance within the project.
We expect to receive the initial report and recommendations at the end of May, and will provide further updates as soon as we can.
These are important steps in capital investment projects across NHS Scotland and NHS Highland would like to thank all of the teams whose work has contributed to reaching this stage.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.