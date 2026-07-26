The construction of the new hospital in Lochaber is not just a statement of NHS Highland’s commitment to investing in health and social care services in remote and rural areas.
It also underlines the Health Board’s long-term public health ambitions to reduce our carbon footprint as we work towards a sustainable future for communities across the north of Scotland.
The project is being developed in accordance with NHS Scotland’s Sustainable Design and Construction (SDaC) Guidance, which will ensure we embed sustainability principles throughout the planning, design, construction and operation of the new hospital.
We are working closely with our design team, contractors and local stakeholders to align our clinical, environmental and community outcomes and principles and ensure we consider our carbon footprint in all areas of decision making throughout the project.
The SDaC framework focuses on a number of key areas: whole-life carbon and energy; resource efficiency and materials; climate resilience and place-based design and biodiversity and external environment.
Embodied carbon is the carbon footprint of a material, including carbon produced in its manufacture, transport, use and end-of-life phases. Our design team has considered embodied carbon in all material choices in the construction of the new hospital.
The UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard sets out targets for total embodied carbon for different building types, and we are working to meet and, if possible, better these targets as the technical design develops.
Circular economy is another consideration in material choices and the design team ensure that, where possible, selected materials can be dismantled and reused, re-purposed or recycled at end-of-life.
Reduction of waste during construction is another key consideration which impacts both our carbon footprint and the overall building cost, so measures such as off-site fabrication and modular building components are being considered.
We have reviewed a number of options for heating the hospital, and determined that bio-diesel, a renewable fuel made from biological sources, offers the best balance between low carbon technology and resilience for the new hospital’s heating and hot water.
Energy saving measures, such as lights which automatically switch-off, maximising daylight and natural ventilation, and a Building Management System which ensures systems run optimally, are also planned for the new hospital.
Detailed energy modelling has been carried out to determine how the building will operate in different weather conditions and in a changing climate.
This will ensure we have the right insulation levels, heating and ventilation systems in place to maintain a comfortable environment all year round.
The hospital is designed to sit sensitively within the Lochaber landscape, reflecting local context and community identity with views towards Ben Nevis and down the Great Glen from key vantage points.
This place-based design, aligned with practical active travel solutions, ensures the facility both sits within the natural environment and serves the local community and encourages walking, cycling and public transport for staff and patients.
Measures aimed at protecting and improving biodiversity have been built into the project’s landscape design and construction plans. This is supported by advice from an ecologist, including an ecological survey and biodiversity net gain report.
Our partners have designed the landscape of the hospital to feature sustainable drainage in a changing climate; prominence of native plants for their resilience to warmer, wetter environments and we aim to provide pleasant outdoor spaces which are accessible to all building users and the wider community.
Together, these elements will help create a modern hospital that serves the people of Lochaber, reduces environmental impact and supports a more sustainable future for NHS Highland and the communities we serve.
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