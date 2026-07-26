It also underlines the Health Board’s long-term public health ambitions to reduce our carbon footprint as we work towards a sustainable future for communities across the north of Scotland.

The project is being developed in accordance with NHS Scotland’s Sustainable Design and Construction (SDaC) Guidance, which will ensure we embed sustainability principles throughout the planning, design, construction and operation of the new hospital.

We are working closely with our design team, contractors and local stakeholders to align our clinical, environmental and community outcomes and principles and ensure we consider our carbon footprint in all areas of decision making throughout the project.