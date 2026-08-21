He was born to John and Joy Maclean in Inverness in 1943 where his father taught classics at the Royal High School. The family then moved to Glasgow when John Maclean was appointed Inspector of Schools. Whilst in Glasgow his sister Kirsty was born and in 1950 Oban became their home when John Maclean took up the post of Rector of Oban High School.

Summer holidays were always spent on Raasay where the Maclean family have deep roots. However, with his father’s responsibilities to the school in Oban, Raasay proved to be too distant and Ivy Cottage on Easdale Island was purchased to serve as a summer escape. Patrick loved the island and spent many happy hours on the waters there and from time to time was able to help with running the island ferry.

It was no surprise that when he left Oban High School he headed for Nautical College and then joined the Merchant Navy and on his first ship ‘City of Poona’ in 1960 voyaged round Africa. He also sailed to the USA, India, Pakistan, The Persian Gulf, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

When back on terra firma, he met and married Elizabeth Houston of Bridge of Weir, and they settled in Oban where Patrick worked at Cruachan Power Station, then as manager of Gillespie’s Garage in Oban, before setting up his own garage business.

He was probably best known for his association with the RNLI. He joined the organisation as one of the founding crew members in 1972. He became a full time Coxswain/mechanic in 1978, serving as Coxswain until 1998.

In January 1985 he took the Brede class lifeboat `Ann Ritchie’ to the rescue of the five crew on the fishing vessel `Shemara’ which had gone aground in gale force winds off the south end of Lismore. That particular service won the `Silk Cut’ nautical award gold medal.

Patrick conducted research projects testing anchors and other equipment on behalf of the RNLI headquarters in Poole. He was awarded the MBE from the Queen in 1997.

Michael Vlasto, the former RNLI Operations Director, said of him: “A fine man, and the RNLI was lucky to have his loyalty, service, and seafaring skills at its disposal for many years.”

He continued his marine interests, volunteering on the bridge of the steam ship Waverley, running the RNLI Water Safety exhibition all over the UK and sailing with friends on the West Coast on the aptly named yacht ‘Te Bheag’.

Travel was high on the Maclean agenda in retirement and together he and Liz travelled all over the world.

Threaded through Patrick’s life were acts of generosity, kindness, humour and a love of music. He had a genuine willingness to help others, not only those at sea but friends and strangers alike.

Countless people will remember both Patrick and Liz’s legendary hospitality whether at Connel, Benderloch and latterly Lorne View and Aros Ard. He touched the lives of many and was indeed a man for all seas.

He is survived by his wife Liz, their sons Iain and Alasdair, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

By Mike Robertson, and Archie and Jill Mackenzie