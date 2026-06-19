Keith Wilson has had a lifelong interest in the night sky and has written for space and astronomy publications in both the UK and USA. He lives under the dark night skies of the Isle of Gigha.
The first satellite to enter Earth orbit was the Soviet Union’s Sputnik 1 on October 4 1957. Today, some 69 years later, we have around 15,000 satellites operating in orbit about our planet.
If we count inactive satellites, parts of rockets which were used to launch them and satellite debris from collisions then the total soars to at least 40,000.
The number of satellites in Earth orbit has grown extremely fast from only 2,300 only seven years ago.
So why the huge increase? It is down to what are known as mega-constellations of satellites like Space X’s Starlink satellites and Amazon’s Leo satellites which provide millions of people with satellite internet coverage.
The UK Government predicts that in just four years time, in 2030, 60,000 satellites will be orbiting our planet with potentially a million proposed in the not too distant future. This raises the risk of crowding, collisions, and long-term damage to our night sky.
The impacts of huge numbers of satellites is not being currently addressed by governments across the world with no coordination taking place, and no design changes to limit the satellite numbers.
At this scale, the night sky is going to change for everyone on the planet and for generations to come.
Children already will no longer grow up with the same night sky that every previous generation has seen, right back to the first humans.
Satellites orbiting the Earth reflect sunlight about two hours after sunset and two hours before sunrise and, on a clear night, you will easily spot them passing above Kintyre. As the numbers increase, our night sky will be buzzing with moving points of light.
As well as spoiling our night sky, the sheer number of satellites increases the chances of a runway chain reaction of collisions and that unstoppable calamity would unfold over the course of decades.
Satellites, however, are now indispensable. They enable our smartphones to navigate, research, and think for us. They control remote-controlled farming and mining machinery. They watch the ground to analyse everything from insects to floods.
They are part of our everyday lives and that’s why the mega corporations like Space X and superpowers like China are investing huge sums of money to launch satellites into an increasingly overcrowded Earth orbit.
But, just like vehicles on our roads, each one is an accident waiting to happen, except that they don’t end up as a pile-up. The wreckage keeps flying. Just one hit can cause tens of thousands of others.
Satellites constantly make collision avoidance manoeuvres but if these were to fail then an orbital disaster would unravel very quickly.
The impact of satellite collisions would result in certain orbits becoming no-go areas. It would certainly result in disruption to GPS, finance and internet systems.
Ground-based astronomy would also be disrupted due to bright reflections interfering with scientific observations.
A catastrophe in Earth orbit is unfortunately inevitable. It is not ‘could’ this happen, it is ‘when’ is it going to happen.
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