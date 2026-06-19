The first satellite to enter Earth orbit was the Soviet Union’s Sputnik 1 on October 4 1957. Today, some 69 years later, we have around 15,000 satellites operating in orbit about our planet.

If we count inactive satellites, parts of rockets which were used to launch them and satellite debris from collisions then the total soars to at least 40,000.

The number of satellites in Earth orbit has grown extremely fast from only 2,300 only seven years ago.

So why the huge increase? It is down to what are known as mega-constellations of satellites like Space X’s Starlink satellites and Amazon’s Leo satellites which provide millions of people with satellite internet coverage.

The UK Government predicts that in just four years time, in 2030, 60,000 satellites will be orbiting our planet with potentially a million proposed in the not too distant future. This raises the risk of crowding, collisions, and long-term damage to our night sky.