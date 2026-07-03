The summer months bring into view a vast shape in the sky which we call the ‘Summer Triangle’.

It’s not a constellation but an asterism. This is a group of stars, which forms a memorable shape in the night sky and usually involves more than one constellation.

As it’s summer, you need to start your sky watching late, around 11pm. This month, look high in the south-east and you will spot an icy-blue star called Vega in the constellation of Lyra. It’s not hard to miss because it’s the brightest star in that part of the sky.

The best time to stargaze this month is at dusk, not when it’s too dark, so that other bright stars don’t confuse you!

Once you have found Vega, look to the left and you will see another bright star – this one is called Deneb. Deneb is the brightest star in the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan.