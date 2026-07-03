Keith Wilson has had a lifelong interest in the night sky and has written for space and astronomy publications in both the UK and USA. He lives under the dark night skies of the Isle of Gigha.
The summer months bring into view a vast shape in the sky which we call the ‘Summer Triangle’.
It’s not a constellation but an asterism. This is a group of stars, which forms a memorable shape in the night sky and usually involves more than one constellation.
As it’s summer, you need to start your sky watching late, around 11pm. This month, look high in the south-east and you will spot an icy-blue star called Vega in the constellation of Lyra. It’s not hard to miss because it’s the brightest star in that part of the sky.
The best time to stargaze this month is at dusk, not when it’s too dark, so that other bright stars don’t confuse you!
Once you have found Vega, look to the left and you will see another bright star – this one is called Deneb. Deneb is the brightest star in the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan.
From Deneb, look towards the five o’clock position and you’ll find Altair, the brightest star in the constellation of Aquila, the Eagle.
If you have found all three then well done, you have spotted the Summer Triangle! If you don’t get a chance to see the huge asterism during the month then it will still be around for some months to come.
Unlike constellation names which originate from ancient times, the name ‘Summer Triangle’ is much more modern. It was in fact named by the famous TV astronomer Sir Patrick Moore.
Now, go back to the star Deneb in the Cygnus constellation, which looks a little like a cross in the sky. In fact, it is sometimes known as the ‘Northern Cross’ although Cygnus means ‘swan’ and Deneb is the tail star of the constellation.
Cygnus sits right on top of the Milky Way and so contains lots of interesting objects which can be viewed through binoculars including the beautiful double star, Albiero.
To spot Albiero, go back to find Deneb and look for the cross shape of stars. The faint star at the bottom of the cross (head of the swan) is Albiero.
To the naked eye, it just looks like a normal star but if you have some decent binoculars or a telescope, take a closer look. The first thing you will find is that it is actually two stars, one blue and one orange. This double star is a beautiful sight.
Use your binoculars to scan the Milky Way behind Cygnus and you will be rewarded with a view of millions of stars as you will be looking edge on at our own galaxy. It makes for great summer stargazing.
GET PREPARED!
On the evening of August 12, a partial eclipse of the Sun will be visible from Scotland. At its maximum, over 90 per cent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will not be a total eclipse from this part of the world so if you want to view it then it is essential that you protect your eyes by using eclipse glasses (available from sources such as Amazon). Get these now so that you have them in time for the August partial eclipse.
More details about the eclipse will be published in the Seeing Stars column in the August 7 issue of the Courier.
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