In the past month I have travelled down to the south coast of England and across to Northern Ireland.
Both trips, undertaken by train, bus and ferry, have been a full 12 hours of travel each way and taken me through very different landscapes, without leaving the UK.
I love to watch the changing scenery while travelling and the land adjacent to train lines and road networks often cuts through agricultural land, used for large and small-scale farming, allotments and gardens.
The trip down south was shocking, taking me through charred fields which looked more like sandy beaches than the rolling green hills I would usually see.
There was also evidence of some of this summer’s wildfires. People’s gardens looked like wasteland, with usually well tended lawns now crispy brown dead grass.
In contrast the further north we headed on the return journey home the more verdant and lush the green countryside looked.
The same was true in Northern Ireland, which, for now, continues to deserve its reputation as the "Emerald Isle". The difference in temperature and weather was stark.
Stepping off the train in London was like being hit with the rush of hot air you get when opening an oven while here at home and whilst in Belfast planned outdoor events necessitated brollies and maybe even an extra layer of clothing.
I have reflected before in this column on land use in relation to location and climate and as we face rapidly changing weather, temperatures and extreme climate conditions it is apparent that the way we use the land may have to change.
From harsher winters to hotter summers, periods of drought or flood and concerns, an imbalance in numbers of pollinators, predators, crop pests and populations of wild animals may all create uncertainty in our own food security.
Nature has a tendency to react and adapt pretty speedily, whereas us humans have too many factors to take into consideration.
On a large scale we are relying on legislation, politics, economic factors and travel logistics around food production.
Our ability to eat seasonally or even travel to find food is lost to generations past for the most part, or has become a middle class luxury more about heading to a different supermarket to get avocados if the first shop is out of stock.
Today I spotted from my window that there were a few ripe strawberries on our plants. There was just enough to pick and make a small jar of jam.
Obviously that relied on me having time, sugar and a heat source to make it, which I did and now we have another stashed jar of something to remind us of summer sunshine when winter comes.
Whilst outside I also spotted the first brambles ripe and ready on the bush - but it was too midgey and I was too short of time to pick those too.
I know we have some slightly sad apples in the fruit bowl and a couple of onions which may have started sprouting in the veg rack so bramble chutney is on my list of makes for later this week.
Doing what you can, where you are, is pretty much always the best option for using any of our resources - from land to crops ingredients.
The more scarce the resources and uncertain the conditions become, the more important this approach is likely to get.
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