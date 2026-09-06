On a large scale we are relying on legislation, politics, economic factors and travel logistics around food production.

Nature has a tendency to react and adapt pretty speedily, whereas us humans have too many factors to take into consideration.

From harsher winters to hotter summers, periods of drought or flood and concerns, an imbalance in numbers of pollinators, predators, crop pests and populations of wild animals may all create uncertainty in our own food security.

I have reflected before in this column on land use in relation to location and climate and as we face rapidly changing weather, temperatures and extreme climate conditions it is apparent that the way we use the land may have to change.

Our ability to eat seasonally or even travel to find food is lost to generations past for the most part, or has become a middle class luxury more about heading to a different supermarket to get avocados if the first shop is out of stock.

Today I spotted from my window that there were a few ripe strawberries on our plants. There was just enough to pick and make a small jar of jam.

Obviously that relied on me having time, sugar and a heat source to make it, which I did and now we have another stashed jar of something to remind us of summer sunshine when winter comes.

Whilst outside I also spotted the first brambles ripe and ready on the bush - but it was too midgey and I was too short of time to pick those too.

I know we have some slightly sad apples in the fruit bowl and a couple of onions which may have started sprouting in the veg rack so bramble chutney is on my list of makes for later this week.

Doing what you can, where you are, is pretty much always the best option for using any of our resources - from land to crops ingredients.

The more scarce the resources and uncertain the conditions become, the more important this approach is likely to get.