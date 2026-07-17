At the beginning of the new millennium, there was a sense of optimism and hope, which a quarter of a century later seems to have vanished.
Our news media constantly tells us that we live in more uncertain times than we have done for a generation, that the world being a less peaceful place threatens our sense of national security.
Also, we are told that our standard of living is declining. The fluctuations of the climate indicate that all is not well in the natural environment, so there is little reason for hope and optimism.
All human societies are constantly changing as the values and assumptions of our age do not necessarily accord with those of another.
All human beings are people of their time, and changes in society may be good or bad.
Some changes, while they may benefit many, may disadvantage others.
At the present time, our society seems to be in a state of constant change, where accepted values and opinions are now questioned.
In short, modern life can be characterised by a loss of hope.
For Christians, hope is more than optimism and a sense of well being, as it is at the heart of the faith.
Christians believe in a God who is changeless, the same yesterday, today and forever.
The basis of Christian hope is the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the event which changed the whole course of human history, and gave the world a true and lasting hope.
Canon Keith Pagan, St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.
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