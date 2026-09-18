But God has not left us without hope, He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, into the world. Jesus died on the cross, taking the punishment our sins deserved, and He rose again from the dead. Through Him, we can receive forgiveness and eternal life.

You may have far more than one minute left, but none of us is promised tomorrow. So why wait? Jesus said in Mark 1 v 15 that the time has come, repent and believe the good news.

Today could be the moment to turn to Him, ask for forgiveness and put your trust in Him. If you had one minute left, what would you do?

More importantly, are you ready to meet God?

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.