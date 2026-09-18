Imagine being told that you had just one minute left to live.
What would you do? Would you call someone you love? Would you apologise for something you had done?
Perhaps you would simply sit and think about the life you have lived. The truth is, none of us knows how much time we have left.
We make plans for tomorrow, next week and next year, but life can change in an instant. Every day is a gift, yet we can become so busy that we forget to ask the most important question – am I ready for what comes after this life?
The Gospel gives us a serious but hopeful answer, teaching that our lives do not end with death. We will all stand before God, and none of us can claim to have lived perfectly. Romans 3 v 23 says that we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s standard.
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