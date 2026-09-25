In a world that is filled with so much harshness and cruelty and war, we are reminded of the goal of our creation. We were made to seek the peace and the love of God that is only to be found in Him.

We were made to have fellowship with God and seek a deeply personal relationship with Him, for it is only when we live in His peace and grace that we ourselves become more and more like our God.

In our faith we can rise above our personal circumstances and challenges and be the vessels of God’s love to others, and have a positive influence on other people, just like God intended with us.

Let us be encouraged, therefore, to surprise others with random acts of kindness, a welcome surprise, even to those who we normally wouldn’t want to interact with.

Reverend Steven Sass, Church of Scotland, South Kintyre.