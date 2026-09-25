Who doesn’t like a welcome surprise?
That unexpected gesture of kindness from someone that you didn’t expect, the card that appeared at your front door, the flowers that someone dropped off on your desk at the office, the friendly smile from a stranger, the list can go on, I suppose.
Some of us sometimes experience the harshness of life and the lack of love or empathy from others. These experiences can cause us to almost always expect the worst from people in general.
How very unnatural though. Faith in God helps us to focus on the good in life.
As God comes to us and restores us to grow into a better likeness of Himself, we discover that His ultimate plan for us, is to be happy and at peace.
In a world that is filled with so much harshness and cruelty and war, we are reminded of the goal of our creation. We were made to seek the peace and the love of God that is only to be found in Him.
We were made to have fellowship with God and seek a deeply personal relationship with Him, for it is only when we live in His peace and grace that we ourselves become more and more like our God.
In our faith we can rise above our personal circumstances and challenges and be the vessels of God’s love to others, and have a positive influence on other people, just like God intended with us.
Let us be encouraged, therefore, to surprise others with random acts of kindness, a welcome surprise, even to those who we normally wouldn’t want to interact with.
Reverend Steven Sass, Church of Scotland, South Kintyre.
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