We don’t usually thank God for difficult people. Most of the time, we cross the road to avoid them – literally and spiritually.
They irritate us, ignore us, don’t “get” us, and something in us flares up. But that strong reaction is rarely just about them. It often exposes something fragile, wounded or proud in us.
The Christian faith has always taught that the human heart is the real battlefield: “from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts” (Mk 7:21).
Our hurt feelings, our anger, our urge to get even – these are not just unfortunate emotions to be brushed aside. They are signposts, pointing to places in us that still need Christ’s healing.
As we mark the anniversary of 9/11, this isn’t an abstract idea. That terrible day showed us how hatred, grievance and a distorted sense of justice, left unchecked, can erupt into unspeakable violence. Whole systems and ideologies can be built around unexamined anger and fear.
We may never commit such atrocities, thanks be to God. But the seeds of division, contempt and revenge can quietly germinate in our own hearts: a neighbour we write off, a community we stereotype, a person we refuse to forgive. Peace begins with the conversion of hearts.
So, this week, when a “difficult neighbour” appears – at home, at work, in the parish – we might dare to pray for them any ourselves.
We honour the victims of 9/11 not only by remembering the horror, but by allowing Christ to dismantle, in us, the inner towers of resentment and fear – and to build, in their place, the hard, holy work of mercy.
Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.
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