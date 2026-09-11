We may never commit such atrocities, thanks be to God. But the seeds of division, contempt and revenge can quietly germinate in our own hearts: a neighbour we write off, a community we stereotype, a person we refuse to forgive. Peace begins with the conversion of hearts.

So, this week, when a “difficult neighbour” appears – at home, at work, in the parish – we might dare to pray for them any ourselves.

We honour the victims of 9/11 not only by remembering the horror, but by allowing Christ to dismantle, in us, the inner towers of resentment and fear – and to build, in their place, the hard, holy work of mercy.

Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.