There are so many books about "Mindfulness" and how to be more aware by living in the present.
In its most simple form, mindfulness is all about living in the moment; and not being overwhelmed by what is happening around us.
I am very aware that more than once today, I allowed myself to drift. It was so easy to do. Someone was speaking to me, and instead of listening, I was scrolling on my phone whilst sagely nodding my head at the same time.
I still can’t tell you all of what was said because I was overwhelmed with all the information bombarding me from my phone.
I just wasn’t listening properly to a conversation I was supposed to be taking part in. And, it happened more than once.
I really thought that I wasn’t one of those people, but I constantly use my phone to help me answer questions, deal with emails, take notes, and a myriad other things.
They are tiny pocket-sized computers, phones, TV screens, calendars, and so much more.
Yes, they are super convenient; yes, they are useful, and yes – most of us couldn’t live without them. We are however, allowing them to literally take over our lives.
Conversations are not complete without a phone fact check when you doubt the other persons comments.
Newspapers are dying out because phones deliver the news faster.
Society is actually collapsing around the world because we would rather interact with our phones than with each other.
I think our new house rules need to be; NO phones at the meal table, and NO phones when having a conversation or discussion.
Do you need to be more mindful of how you use your phone around others? I know I do.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
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