In its most simple form, mindfulness is all about living in the moment; and not being overwhelmed by what is happening around us.

I am very aware that more than once today, I allowed myself to drift. It was so easy to do. Someone was speaking to me, and instead of listening, I was scrolling on my phone whilst sagely nodding my head at the same time.

I still can’t tell you all of what was said because I was overwhelmed with all the information bombarding me from my phone.

I just wasn’t listening properly to a conversation I was supposed to be taking part in. And, it happened more than once.

I really thought that I wasn’t one of those people, but I constantly use my phone to help me answer questions, deal with emails, take notes, and a myriad other things.