Actually this remarkable description dates from 700 years before Jesus’ birth, written by the prophet Isaiah and recorded in the Old Testament.

Our confidence in Jesus isn’t merely that he appeared out of the blue making audacious claims. As the risen Jesus told his disciples on Easter Sunday: “Everything written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.”

It was all written beforehand.

Could Jesus be worth a second look?

Reverend Mark Jasper, Campbeltown Community Church.