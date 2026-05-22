The following is from a well-known book. As you read it, why not consider two questions: 1 Who’s being described? 2 When was it written?
“…despised, rejected by mankind, a man of suffering, familiar with pain… Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him… by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all… Led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth… Yet it was the Lord’s will to crush him… and though the Lord makes his life an offering for sin, he will see his offspring and prolong his days, and the will of the Lord will prosper in his hand.”
According to Lee Strobel in his best-selling book ‘The Case for Christ’, most people will say it’s about Jesus. As to when it was written… by natural logic, most assume after his death on the cross.
Actually this remarkable description dates from 700 years before Jesus’ birth, written by the prophet Isaiah and recorded in the Old Testament.
Our confidence in Jesus isn’t merely that he appeared out of the blue making audacious claims. As the risen Jesus told his disciples on Easter Sunday: “Everything written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.”
It was all written beforehand.
Could Jesus be worth a second look?
Reverend Mark Jasper, Campbeltown Community Church.
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